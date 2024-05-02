Tragic Events HGTV's Ben & Erin Napier Have Lived Through With Their Family

Throughout the seasons of their show "Home Town," Ben and Erin Napier have charmed audiences as they work to revitalize the homes in their local community. They've been so successful that HGTV expanded this idea into a second series, "Home Town Takeover," where the Napiers transfer their skills to other localities. On screen and off, Ben and Erin have had plenty of cute couple moments. Ever since they became college sweethearts in 2004, the Napiers commemorate their romantic beginnings with a celebration called "Love Week." The couple also had an extraordinary stroke of luck when they were approached out of the blue by an HGTV exec who offered them their own TV series.

Good fortune aside, like anyone else, the Napiers have also experienced their share of hard times. For instance, in February 2024, Ben's 1987 Chevrolet Blazer was stolen. Hoping to get a lead on the theft, Ben shared photos of the vehicle along with security footage stills documenting the incident on social media. To make matters more stressful, all but one of the Napiers were sick with COVID-19 around this same time. Happily, the matter was resolved when the Blazer was located four days later . The perpetrator was found guilty of stealing three additional vehicles. It was a close call for the Napiers, however, since one of the stolen vehicles was sold for scrap. Besides stolen property, here are some other difficulties the Napier family has weathered together.