Barron Trump Flashes Rarely-Seen Smile In Bizarre New Video

Barron Trump, son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, seems to have followed in his mother's footsteps by largely staying out of the limelight even as Donald won the presidency in 2016 and is running for president a third time in 2024. When he is seen in public, Barron generally seems relatively stoic, but in a video from Mar-a-Lago, Barron was seen smiling as he watched boxer Ryan Garcia show off his shadow boxing skills — Garcia is coming off a big upset win against Devin Haney. In his Instagram post, Garcia confirmed his support for Donald for president.

People definitely noticed Barron as the moment made the rounds online. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Barron's smile stole it. He's just such a damn good looking kid." Others commented on Barron's height, including Garcia. In a post on X, Garcia referred to Barron as the "Tallest man alive." The 6'7" teen gets plenty of comments about his stature; even his dad Donald has frequently, if somewhat awkwardly, noted Barron's height over the years.