Barron Trump Flashes Rarely-Seen Smile In Bizarre New Video
Barron Trump, son of Donald Trump and Melania Trump, seems to have followed in his mother's footsteps by largely staying out of the limelight even as Donald won the presidency in 2016 and is running for president a third time in 2024. When he is seen in public, Barron generally seems relatively stoic, but in a video from Mar-a-Lago, Barron was seen smiling as he watched boxer Ryan Garcia show off his shadow boxing skills — Garcia is coming off a big upset win against Devin Haney. In his Instagram post, Garcia confirmed his support for Donald for president.
People definitely noticed Barron as the moment made the rounds online. One person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Barron's smile stole it. He's just such a damn good looking kid." Others commented on Barron's height, including Garcia. In a post on X, Garcia referred to Barron as the "Tallest man alive." The 6'7" teen gets plenty of comments about his stature; even his dad Donald has frequently, if somewhat awkwardly, noted Barron's height over the years.
Donald Trump and Barron Trump may have a shared love of boxing
Seeing Barron Trump's grin at the boxing skills of Ryan Garcia isn't the first time we've seen him smile, of course. Donald Trump's recent dancing at the Mar-a-Lago Easter brunch also got a smile out of Barron. However, in typical teen fashion, Barron's reaction to his dad's antics seemed more restrained and perhaps a bit chagrined that time.
Donald was also seen grinning as Ryan Garcia demonstrated his fast-hand boxing skills — add that to the ways that Barron Trump is similar to his father. Donald has been a fan of boxing for some time now. He was a commentator for a 2021 pay-per-view boxing match led by boxing legend Evander Holyfield, and in a statement about the event, he said, "I love great fighters and great fights," via AP News.
Donald worked for a time in the 1990s as a boxing promoter. He used his Atlantic City properties as the site for some big fights, including the 1991 fight between Holyfield and George Foreman.