The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At Stagecoach 2024
Stagecoach 2024 took place from April 26 to April 28, and country music's favorite stars were out in full force. Stagecoach combines the fashion of the world of country with music festival style for a unique aesthetic that plenty of stars pulled off this year. Right on the heels of seeing quite a few wild outfits at this year's Coachella, it was refreshing to see a music festival with laid-back vibes and a subtler style. Still, while many stars shined bright, as always, there were plenty of fashion misses among the hits.
Stagecoach didn't bring as many bizarre or surprising ensembles as some country music award show red carpets do. Even so, there were a few looks at the performances and afterparties this year that had us scratching our heads and thinking, "why did they wear that with that?" When it came to Stagecoach fashion that fell flat, unusual styling and unfocused ensembles reigned supreme, and the proof is in the photos.
Elle King looked like a race car driver going clubbing
Elle King has had a few performances as of late that have had fans worried. At Stagecoach 2024, though, it was just her 'fit that had us concerned. King's strange corset top, cropped jacket, and mini skirt were reminiscent of a race car driver's uniform altered for a night out, and pairing this look with slicked back hair and sunglasses just leaned into this odd vibe even more. We do admit that King redeemed herself for another performance at the festival where she wore a lavender flame print set, though.
Anastasia Karanikolaou's camouflage didn't make her blend in enough
Camouflage can certainly be worn casually if done right. Yet, Anastasia Karanikolaou aka Stassie arrived at the Revolve and PizzaSlime afterparty in camo pants that made her look like she just finished a hunting trip. The realistic print paired with the oversized fit and clashing belt and bandana were perplexing enough. Yet, styling them with a plain tank top and pink trucker hat had us even more confused about where all these pieces came from and why she chose to put them together.
Carin León wore a fabric zoo
Leather and snakeskin and cowboy hats — oh my! Carin León performed at the Palomino Stage wearing an open leather vest and fringe-lined snakeskin pants. We really can't figure out the inspiration behind this outfit or what possessed León to pair these pieces together, and the cowboy hat just took it to the next level. It doesn't help León that he was performing alongside Leon Bridges, whose coordinating ensemble showed us the perfect way to sport a leather vest.
Tanner Adell's denim ensemble was downright bizarre
As far as we're concerned, Tanner Adell is officially right up there with Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the denim-on-denim hall of shame. Styling denim on denim is notoriously difficult. Unfortunately, this bedazzled bralette and matching jeans covered with award ribbons just didn't work and looked busy and messy. Rachel Lindsay, on the other hand, attended an after party wearing a denim tube top, wide leg jeans, and a denim trench coat, proving that sometimes you can sport this fabric head-to-toe in a great way.
Miranda Lambert's outfit gave us cowgirl overload
Miranda Lambert is country music royalty, and she certainly paid homage to her favorite genre through fashion when she hit the stage to perform at Stagecoach. Rather than looking like the queen of country, though, this ensemble looked a bit more like a cowgirl costume. This skintight jumpsuit was too covered in pattern and fringe, and pairing it with the matching cowboy hat only leaned into this already overdone look even more. We would have loved to see a more subtle rendition of this aesthetic.
Reba McEntire just looked dated
In Reba McEntire's defense, she didn't look bad when she joined Miranda Lambert on stage. Instead, she looked more "blah." Her bootcut jeans, long top, belt, and leather jacket looked dated and could have easily been spruced up and modernized for a chic yet laid-back look. Ditching the belt and swapping in a more updated cut of jeans would have done wonders. Furthermore, adding a shorter, sleeker top underneath would have made her statement jacket shine and had her looking like the superstar she is.