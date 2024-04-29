The Absolute Worst-Dressed Stars At Stagecoach 2024

Stagecoach 2024 took place from April 26 to April 28, and country music's favorite stars were out in full force. Stagecoach combines the fashion of the world of country with music festival style for a unique aesthetic that plenty of stars pulled off this year. Right on the heels of seeing quite a few wild outfits at this year's Coachella, it was refreshing to see a music festival with laid-back vibes and a subtler style. Still, while many stars shined bright, as always, there were plenty of fashion misses among the hits.

Stagecoach didn't bring as many bizarre or surprising ensembles as some country music award show red carpets do. Even so, there were a few looks at the performances and afterparties this year that had us scratching our heads and thinking, "why did they wear that with that?" When it came to Stagecoach fashion that fell flat, unusual styling and unfocused ensembles reigned supreme, and the proof is in the photos.