What Will Happen To Pippa Middleton When Kate Becomes Queen Consort?

William, Prince of Wales, will become king once his father King Charles III dies. Catherine, Princess of Wales, will have a title change when William ascends to the throne and will become the new queen consort. However, what will happen to Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton when Kate takes her new royal position? Just as Queen Camilla's look-alike younger sister Annabel Elliot became one of the queen's official "companions," author and royal journalist Phil Dampier believes Pippa could earn that same position.

"I certainly think there could be a role for Pippa as a lady-in-waiting or companion type role," Dampier told Fabulous, a magazine from The Sun. "This needs to be someone the then Queen can trust and rely on, and who better than her sister?" Dampier also wasn't worried about time commitments, feeling that when the time came, Pippa would be willing and able to step up for her sister. He continued, "It's not necessarily a full-time job so she would be available." Dampier also felt that Natasha Archer — Kate's friend and stylist — could be a good candidate for a "companion" to Kate as well.

The journalist also thought Kate could bestow honors, such as the Empire medal, to her parents, but likely no titles. Dampier continued, "I certainly don't think Kate's sister Pippa would feel comfortable with an honour and I doubt she would get one, but I can imagine the parents getting something in a few years."