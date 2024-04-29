What Will Happen To Pippa Middleton When Kate Becomes Queen Consort?
William, Prince of Wales, will become king once his father King Charles III dies. Catherine, Princess of Wales, will have a title change when William ascends to the throne and will become the new queen consort. However, what will happen to Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton when Kate takes her new royal position? Just as Queen Camilla's look-alike younger sister Annabel Elliot became one of the queen's official "companions," author and royal journalist Phil Dampier believes Pippa could earn that same position.
"I certainly think there could be a role for Pippa as a lady-in-waiting or companion type role," Dampier told Fabulous, a magazine from The Sun. "This needs to be someone the then Queen can trust and rely on, and who better than her sister?" Dampier also wasn't worried about time commitments, feeling that when the time came, Pippa would be willing and able to step up for her sister. He continued, "It's not necessarily a full-time job so she would be available." Dampier also felt that Natasha Archer — Kate's friend and stylist — could be a good candidate for a "companion" to Kate as well.
The journalist also thought Kate could bestow honors, such as the Empire medal, to her parents, but likely no titles. Dampier continued, "I certainly don't think Kate's sister Pippa would feel comfortable with an honour and I doubt she would get one, but I can imagine the parents getting something in a few years."
If Pippa becomes a companion, she'll likely be part of Kate's coronation
Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla would have a team of "Queen's companions" instead of ladies-in-waiting after the death of Queen Elizabeth II (via Sky News). Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot wasn't included on the original list of companions chosen. However, at Camilla and King Charles III's coronation, Elliot joined one of the other companions, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, as an attendant to Camilla.
The main job of the Queen's companions is to travel with the queen and take turns helping out at engagements, sometimes in the place of one of the queen's secretaries. The companions are even offered a small amount of money for their time to cover costs since being a companion isn't a full-time job.
Suppose Catherine, Princess of Wales, does give her sister Pippa Middleton the position of queen's companion when the time comes. In that case, Pippa would likely be one of the attendants during the coronation. She may join Kate Middleton at other events, like when Elliot joined Camilla at Wimbledon in 2023 (along with the famous baker Mary Berry). Even if Kate doesn't promote Pippa as one of her official companions, there is speculation that Pippa could receive a title that is unrelated to her sister.
Will Pippa receive an honorary title from her husband's family?
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot in 2017. In 2008, James' father David Matthews bought the sprawling Glen Affric Estate in Scotland, which granted him the title of Laird of Glen Affric. The title of laird isn't officially aristocratic or royal — it's about owning land and doesn't hold the same weight as other earned or inherited titles.
David turned part of the estate into a lodge, and he may decide to sell it one day instead of passing it down. If he doesn't sell, James and Pippa could inherit it. In that case, the couple reportedly would then inherit the honorary titles Laird of Glen Affric and Lady of Glen Affric. Before inheriting anything, they could be called "Mr. Matthews of Glen Affric" and "Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric."
However, another source partially disagrees. "The lairdship of Glen Afric [sic] is a Scottish feudal barony, not a peerage," Marlene Koenig of the Royal Musings blog told Harper's Bazaar, agreeing that it's not a royal title. Although James could inherit the honorary title and eventually become the new Laird of Glen Affric, Pippa probably wouldn't be called "Lady." Per Harper's Bazaar, Koenig also told The Duchess Diary in 2016 that wives of lairds go by their husbands' names. "Pippa is Mrs. James Matthews," Koenig said, adding that their children wouldn't have titles beyond the prefixes "Master" or "Miss."