The One Thing Prince William Worried About Before Proposing To Kate Middleton

Before most people pop the big question, there's a lot of planning to do — and even more nerves involved. When you're in line to the throne and about to propose to the love of your life with your late mom's world-famous engagement ring, though? We have to imagine that's a whole other level of nervous. And it sounds like William, Prince of Wales felt that firsthand before he proposed to his now-wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Prince William has opened up about that special time in their life, which happened back in 2010, admitting that there was one thing in particular he was worried about before getting down on one knee: losing the ring! He said during the couple's joint "ITV News" interview shortly after getting engaged: "I'd been carrying it around me in my rucksack for about three weeks before that and I literally would not let it go. Everywhere I went I was keeping a hold of it because I knew, this thing, if it disappeared, I'd be in a lot of trouble." We can't say we blame the future king, either. He did a lot of traveling with the stunning engagement ring, as he proposed to Kate Middleton in Kenya.

Not to mention, it goes without saying the ring is worth serious money. According to Heart, the jewelry cost around $35,100 when the now King Charles gave it to Princess Diana in 1981. Today, though? It could be worth as much as $501,000.