Is Taylor Swift's Imgonnagetyouback A Rodrigo Rip-Off? Songwriter Settles Drama For Us

Taylor Swift delighted fans by releasing her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," in April 2024. The singer-songwriter also surprise-dropped an extended edition called "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology." One song from "The Anthology," entitled "imgonnagetyouback," finds Swift ruminating on what she's going to do with a former romantic interest. In the chorus, the pop star croons, "Whether I'm gonna be your wife or / Gonna smash up your bike, I haven't decided yet / But I'm gonna get you back." Double meanings are used throughout the song, revealing that Swift still has complicated feelings for the song's subject despite her previous trouble with him.

Some fans can't help but compare the song to Olivia Rodrigo's strikingly similar "get him back!," which was released in 2023, and are declaring potential hypocrisy. In major news for Swift and Rodrigo fans at the time, the newcomer interpolated two of Swift's songs in her work. She then added songwriting credits for Swift and other musicians involved and had to fork over a large chunk of royalties as a result. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped, "Is someone going to make taylor swift credit olivia rodrigo as a writer on imgonnagetyouback or is that a one-way ratchet only?"

The List exclusively spoke with Melissa Axel, a songwriter and producer, to get to the bottom of all the copycat drama. And, as she notably reasoned, "From my perspective as a songwriter who also co-produces music, and especially as a lyricist, the best way to describe these two songs is as 'siblings, not twins.'"