HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk Didn't Have The Most Ideal Childhood

Family ties were a large part of the "Good Bones" brand, with Mina Starsiak Hawk headlining the HGTV show with her mother, Karen E. Laine, while their family members assisted with renovation projects. However, as the show ended after 8 seasons, Starsiak Hawk opened up about how the "Good Bones" cast really got along behind the scenes.

While we've long known that the "Good Bones" family tree is complicated, it turns out that the family dynamics themselves have been strained over the years. However, when it comes to the drama between Starsiak Hawk and Laine, this tension has likely existed for a long time, with the Indiana native revealing some details about her less-than-ideal childhood.

"I came from a very dysfunctional, very dysfunctional upbringing of parents and step-parents," Mina revealed on an episode of her podcast "Mina AF with Mina Starsiak Hawk." "Looking back on it as a parent, like, what I refer to it now it, it was like Wonderland by with, like, knives and broken glass."