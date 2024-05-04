Keith Urban Lives A Lavish Life

Keith Urban has been entertaining audiences around the world with his country music stylings for decades. The New Zealand-born Australian native got his start in the music industry in the early '90s, and after moving to the United States, he soon became one of the hottest talents in Nashville. Urban has racked up numerous accolades including four Grammys and membership of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry. He's had multiple successful records, and he's widely considered one of the most critically and commercially accomplished country musicians of all time. All of that success had led Urban to amass an estimated net worth of $75 million.

Growing up on a farm in remote Queensland, Australia, Urban didn't have much. Though his parents supported his love for music, they didn't have wealth to offer him, and every success he enjoys now is of his own making. Urban has worked hard to enjoy the life he lives, and enjoy it he does. From fancy cars and diamond rings to fabulous homes and pricey instruments, Urban lives a much different lifestyle than the one he grew up with. Here's more on Keith Urban's lavish life.