Keith Urban Lives A Lavish Life
Keith Urban has been entertaining audiences around the world with his country music stylings for decades. The New Zealand-born Australian native got his start in the music industry in the early '90s, and after moving to the United States, he soon became one of the hottest talents in Nashville. Urban has racked up numerous accolades including four Grammys and membership of the prestigious Grand Ole Opry. He's had multiple successful records, and he's widely considered one of the most critically and commercially accomplished country musicians of all time. All of that success had led Urban to amass an estimated net worth of $75 million.
Growing up on a farm in remote Queensland, Australia, Urban didn't have much. Though his parents supported his love for music, they didn't have wealth to offer him, and every success he enjoys now is of his own making. Urban has worked hard to enjoy the life he lives, and enjoy it he does. From fancy cars and diamond rings to fabulous homes and pricey instruments, Urban lives a much different lifestyle than the one he grew up with. Here's more on Keith Urban's lavish life.
Keith Urban has a sprawling real estate portfolio
Keith Urban has been married to Nicole Kidman since 2007, and throughout their marriage, they've owned multiple stunning, expensive properties. The first home the couple owned together was a $2.45 million Tennessee home, located on a 36-acre property just outside of Nashville. They owned the home for about 10 years before selling it for a little bit more than they originally paid. The couple still owns in Nashville, citing it as one of their homes. "The community spirit, so, the people," Kidman told Vogue in 2015, when asked what the best part of the Tennessee city is.
The couple also owns property in their home country of Australia. Along with a farm in New South Wales, the duo owns a few apartment units, including two penthouses, in a building in Sydney, bringing their Aussie purchases to around a total price of $16 million. Urban and Kidman have also been longtime owners in New York City. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple purchased a swanky pied-à-terre in the Big Apple's luxurious Tribeca neighborhood. The unit is spacious, includes a sky garage and three separate entrances, and cost the duo around $3.5 million. Finally, Urban and Kidman own a stunning Los Angeles mansion in Beverly Hills. The two spent around $4.7 million on the house, which features around 3,977 square feet.
He's got a collection of expensive cars
Leaning into the rock and roll stereotype, Keith Urban has quite a collection of expensive vehicles. The country singer is a sports car fanatic, and he's spent a portion of his millions on some of the priciest vehicles available. In 2021, Urban worked with the SEMA Garage to update his '69 Ford Mustang. The mechanics updated features on the interior, exterior, and more to make it essentially a brand new car. "I really don't have words for it. I think the whole team has done the most miraculous job on taking on something that probably should've been scrapped," Urban said of the project. The singer didn't share the price of the Mustang, but others in good condition from that year cost around $100,000, so it's safe to assume Urban's is worth at least that much.
In mid-2023, Urban put another car from his collection up for sale — a 2014 Pagani Huayra. Only 100 of these cars exist, with their estimated value ranging from $2 million to $3 million. Urban showed off his car on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage," telling the host, "I love this car because I can feel the road. It has drama, just the right amount of drama."
Keith Urban has an at-home recording studio
One sign that a musician is both serious about and successful in their career is having an at-home recording studio. It's a luxury few can afford, and it's not particularly necessary given the ones who have at-home recording studios also have access to the best commercial studios in the business. Nevertheless, Keith Urban has his own recording studio, and it likely cost a pretty penny to build. The country star posted footage of his studio during the COVID-19 pandemic when he started a series called "Urban Underground." Fans were only treated to glimpses of the space, but it was clear from the videos that Urban's studio is fairly large and is outfitted with professional equipment. Building the studio probably cost Urban anywhere from $30,000 to $400,000.
Urban has made his at-home studio fruitful for more than just himself. In addition to creating hit music there, he's used it to spread happiness during dark times. The singer used his "Urban Underground" series to entertain fans during the pandemic, sending a message of thanks to healthcare workers and first responders and dedicating his performance to them. "We're gonna try and bring a bit of sunshine into your screens wherever you are right now," he said ahead of his first song.
He often flies private
Don't dream of running into Keith Urban at a commercial airport — it's unlikely to happen. Urban, his wife Nicole Kidman, and their children often fly on private jets to get to and from their homes across the world and other destinations. Urban and Kidman belong to Nicholas Air, a private jet club, which affords them a certain number of private flights per month based on their membership level. Prices vary from club to club, but they hover around $100,000 per year in membership alone at the very basic level, not including additional charges like entry fees and initiation costs. But according to Kidman, belonging to the club is a worthwhile expense. "The whole company is so warm and attentive, and their attention to detail is unrivaled," she said in a promotional video for the company.
Flying private is particularly expensive for Urban and Kidman as they often use the service to fly back and forth from their home country of Australia. Specific costs depend on the terms of their membership with Nicholas Air, but given the length of the flight from Australia to the United States, the couple likely has to pay extra. Flying private from Sydney to Los Angeles, for example, could cost the family tens of thousands of dollars, and that's assuming they're paying the minimum per hour.
Keith Urban takes luxurious vacations
Keith Urban can afford to take beautiful vacations across the globe. Not only has he gone around the world on tour, he's also visited several lavish places in his free time, often with his wife, Nicole Kidman. The two spend plenty of time visiting Australia, but they are often seen hanging at one of the country's beautiful beaches, not just working or visiting friends and family. The couple gets to other locations, too. In 2019, Urban posted a stunning photo to Instagram from his and Kidman's trip to Italy, and in 2022, Kidman posted photos to the social media website from the time they spent in France.
Urban and Kidman are both goers. Each has to travel quite often for work, and neither is in the habit of saying no to a trip. "He really is the guy who can go, 'Hey, we're going to Antarctica tomorrow,' and he'd pack his bags," Kidman said of her husband to VFS Global. The couple gets their kids in the mix, too. They've traveled with their family to Cannes, Marrakech, and more, and they're always grateful for the experience. "Holidays are a splurge for me that I never ever regret. I will never ever say, 'Gosh, I wish we hadn't done that,'" Kidman said.
He's a regular at exclusive events
Keith Urban spends some of his time at luxurious Hollywood events. The country singer has been spotted at events like the U.S. Open and the Met Gala with his wife Nicole Kidman. The Met Gala is particularly expensive, with ticket prices at around $50,000 each. Urban has likely never had to pay for a ticket to the event, though, as he and Kidman have probably always gone as guests of a fashion house, but he still had to pay for transportation to the event and potentially his outfit, and he could have donated money or bid on an item while there, making it a pricey night.
But one Hollywood event was certainly worthwhile for Urban to attend as he walked away with a bag full of swag. In 2022, Urban was a presenter at the Grammy Awards, and each year, all presenters and performers at the event are thanked with a gift bag. In 2024, the gift bag was worth $36,000, and it included products such as skincare items, beauty items, international wines, games, candy, hair products, and more. There was also a lounge available where guests could get items such as a pet blow dryer, throw pillows, and a pool cleaner.
Keith Urban gave Nicole Kidman two engagement rings
The old rule of thumb on engagement ring prices is three month's salary, but that rule goes out the window when you're a multimillionaire. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were wed in 2006, and he initially proposed with a diamond ring made by Cartier and worth a reported $50,000. "He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers, and that was it. I was a goner. I'm like, 'Yes I'll marry you!'" Kidman later said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Apparently one engagement ring wasn't enough. Just over 10 years after giving Kidman her first engagement ring, it was reported that Urban had gifted her with an upgrade. Kidman was spotted out and about with an enormous emerald-cut diamond on her left ring finger, leading all to assume she had gotten a new bauble to symbolize her marriage. Unsurprisingly, the couple didn't share the price of the ring, nor did they share the carats, but it's plain to see that the ring is huge and probably quite expensive. Emerald-cut diamonds range in price from about $1,600 to $8,000 per carat depending on the quality of the stone, so it's safe to assume Kidman's ring cost tens of thousands of dollars.
He married Nicole Kidman in a lavish ceremony
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have shared scant details about their big day back in 2006, but based on what they have disclosed, the wedding ceremony was a stunning and expensive affair. The Australian natives got married in their home country at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel, and the bride wore a Balenciaga wedding dress that reportedly cost $20,000. Kidman arrived at the venue in a Rolls-Royce, and guests included Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts, Russell Crowe, and Rupert Murdoch, all of whom were asked to make a donation to the Sydney Children's Hospital rather than giving the bride and groom a gift.
Although the guests didn't arrive at the wedding with gifts, they each left with one. Kidman and Urban treated their friends and family members to clocks from Tiffany and Co. that were reportedly engraved with "A Moment in Time, 25th June 2006, Nicole and Keith," which cost an estimated $80,000 total. The memories are what stick with the couple, though. As Kidman told People in 2024 of her wedding day, "[My dad and I] were driving to the church and there were so many people on the street, sort of celebrating us ... It was just one of the most emotional things in my life ... It really was an extraordinary day."
He owns lots of expensive guitars
Fans of Keith Urban know the musician switches up which guitar he uses quite often. In order to do that, he needs to procure lots of options, and Urban has been doing so for quite some time. The country star started playing string instruments when he was given a ukelele at age four, and by the time he was nine, he had his own electric guitar that cost $130 and was bought on loan from his father. The price was hefty at the time, but it was far from the most expensive instrument Urban would ever own. Urban shared with Guitar.com that when he first came to the United States, he visited Manny's Music to find the guitar of his dreams. "And so I walked in and there, and the [sic] in front of me was a glass box with this Telecaster guitar inside, that just looked gorgeous. I think it was $2,400 — ridiculously expensive, and way more money than I had!" Urban said, adding that his manager lent him money to buy the guitar.
These days Urban can buy his own guitars without loans, with some of his prized possessions including a 1951 Nocaster and a 1964 Stratocaster, both of which cost thousands depending on their condition. Urban also created his own guitar with Yamaha, one that's perfect for beginners. "All the things I struggled with on my first guitar have been taken into account with this design," Urban explained.
Keith Urban has an expensive collection of body art
Cars and guitars can come and go, but body art stays forever. Keith Urban has also invested a tremendous amount of money in tattoos. Tattoos are so common these days that it's easy to forget just how expensive they can be. A small tattoo isn't too pricey, but the more skin they cover, the more they cost, and Urban has covered a lot of his skin with ink as he has undergone his transformation over the years. There's a lot more than just square inches that go into the price of tattoos, but they typically start at $50 and can cost thousands for just one. Some have reported spending $100,000 total on their body art, which could very well be comparable to what Urban has spent considering the size, number, and assumed quality of his tattoos.
It seems that Urban is willing to spend lots of dollars on his tattoos, though. The country star cares about the message behind the ink. "I've always loved symbolism and mythology, the symbolism of the phoenix being something that succumbs to the challenges and burns in the fire, but then is resurrected from the ashes and rises up from the ashes even stronger than before," Urban said to Women's Wear Daily in 2011 about his large phoenix tattoo.
He loves high-end scents
Something you might not have known about Keith Urban is that he loves cologne. The crooner has been a fan of scents for ages, even being able to recall what his father wore when he was a kid. As for him, "I wore Brut, and then I wore Calvin Klein Escape for Men for a long time," Urban told Women's Wear Daily. "More recently, it's been a lot of the Tom Ford scents, as well as Dolce & Gabbana and Dior fragrances." Like all good entrepreneurs, Urban took his passion and figured out how to make money from it. In 2011, Urban created his own scent, Phoenix by Keith Urban, a leathery scent with notes of blackberries, dates, and musk, among others.
Although the fragrance is no longer produced, Urban still smells good. "He's got some custom potion and it's wonderful," Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay told Audacy after meeting Urban for the first time. "We talked about it [Urban's scent] in radio interviews. We told so many people how good he smelled and afterwards," Smyers added. Whatever the scent is, it's probably expensive.