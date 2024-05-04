Jon Lindstrom's Two Runs On General Hospital Followed The Same Pattern

Even though Jon Lindstrom has played both Dr. Kevin Collins and his twin brother Ryan Chamberlain on "General Hospital" for decades, the two characters couldn't be more different. Kevin is a nice guy who has used his position as a psychiatrist to help the good citizens of Port Charles. Ryan, however, was a homicidal fiend with a proclivity for blonde women, and has terrorized such people as Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) and Ava Jerome (Maura West).

While Kevin and Ryan were vastly different, there was one thing both had in common: each were only supposed to appear for a short time on the sudser, but ended up sticking around for the long haul. Lindstrom wasn't a stranger to soaps and how they work, having appeared on "Rituals" in 1985, as well as a brief run playing Mark McCormick on "Santa Barbara" from 1985 to 1986. In 2006, he joined "As the World Turns" playing fan favorite Craig Montgomery for four years starting in 2006, where he met his future wife, the Emmy winning Cady McLain.

In the grand scheme of soap operas, most actors end up having short runs, with only a select few actually lasting for several years, and Lindstrom expected his time to be limited when he began playing Ryan. Little did he know, he would not only prove to be incredibly popular, he would be asked back not once, but twice during his run on "GH," and continues to this day.