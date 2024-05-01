Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Her Shortest Dress Yet & Critics Are Ruthless
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have reportedly been engaged since 2020, but they waited to announce the news until 2022. Guilfoyle often causes a stir online, in part due to her link to the Trump family — and partially due to her outfit choices. She's worn some inappropriate outfits in her time, and critics are being ruthless about her newest look.
On April 30, Guilfoyle shared a post on Instagram commemorating an event at The Club at Admirals Cove private community in Jupiter, Florida. In 2021, it was reported that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. moved to that community. At the event, she donned a very, very short white mini dress covered in iridescent fringe. The dress' ultra-high hemline and low V-neck were offset by its sheer long sleeves.
The comments on the Instagram post were mostly positive, but elsewhere, people had negative things to say about the outfit. One of Guilfoyle's photos with a friend was reposted by attorney and avid Republican party critic Ron Filipkowski on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many critics flooded the replies. One person snarked, "This right here shows that money doesn't buy class."
More harsh comments included comparing the dress to a doily
Many others replying to Ron Filipkowski's tweet made snide references to sex workers after seeing the photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle in the white minidress sneering at the fact that it was paired with an exceptionally tall pair of platform heels. Other X users chose to comment on the design of the dress. One quipped, "Her dress maker also makes doilies."
One person retweeted Filipkowski's tweet and remarked that it must take a while to prepare Guilfoyle for events, due to her often extreme looks. After a hyperbolic list of everything that goes into Guilfoyle's style, including cosmetic procedures like Botox, they added, "Does she sleep standing up?" Another person didn't understand why Guilfoyle is so dressed up so often, saying: "Every night? Does anyone ever just wear jeans to dinner? What a peculiar way to live.
Despite the harsh criticism of the look, it won't be the last outfit Guilfoyle wears that has people talking. Perhaps Guilfoyle doesn't mind the attention, even when it's so negative. However, one of her bold looks even had Trump fans turning on Guilfoyle.