Kimberly Guilfoyle Dons Her Shortest Dress Yet & Critics Are Ruthless

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have reportedly been engaged since 2020, but they waited to announce the news until 2022. Guilfoyle often causes a stir online, in part due to her link to the Trump family — and partially due to her outfit choices. She's worn some inappropriate outfits in her time, and critics are being ruthless about her newest look.

On April 30, Guilfoyle shared a post on Instagram commemorating an event at The Club at Admirals Cove private community in Jupiter, Florida. In 2021, it was reported that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. moved to that community. At the event, she donned a very, very short white mini dress covered in iridescent fringe. The dress' ultra-high hemline and low V-neck were offset by its sheer long sleeves.

The comments on the Instagram post were mostly positive, but elsewhere, people had negative things to say about the outfit. One of Guilfoyle's photos with a friend was reposted by attorney and avid Republican party critic Ron Filipkowski on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many critics flooded the replies. One person snarked, "This right here shows that money doesn't buy class."