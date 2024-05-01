New Move From Donald Trump's Lawyers Doesn't Help Rumors About Him As A Client

As if all of his legal troubles weren't enough, Donald Trump is now getting into trouble with his legal representation. In the wake of drama reportedly brewing between Trump and Todd Blanche, a lead attorney in his hush money case, a different law firm is backing out of representing the former president in another one of his ongoing trials. The firm, which Trump has been working with for years, claims that "irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" has them wanting out of the current trial.

Since Trump's first presidential campaign, a law firm called LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartland has represented him in multiple cases. The firm was representing Trump in a lawsuit against him by his former director of Hispanic outreach, A.J. Delgado, who claims that the former president's campaign discriminated against her after she became pregnant. Yet, on Friday, April 26, the firm formally requested to withdraw from serving as Trump's representation during this lawsuit.

In the filing, attorney Jared Blumetti wrote, "The primary reason for the Firm's motion is due to an irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship between the Firm and the [Trump] Campaign" and went on to request that the details only be shared in private, per Newsweek. Despite the firm's desire to keep quiet about what prompted them to abandon the case, it is easy to guess that Trump's rumored desire to control his legal teams may be the culprit.