New Move From Donald Trump's Lawyers Doesn't Help Rumors About Him As A Client
As if all of his legal troubles weren't enough, Donald Trump is now getting into trouble with his legal representation. In the wake of drama reportedly brewing between Trump and Todd Blanche, a lead attorney in his hush money case, a different law firm is backing out of representing the former president in another one of his ongoing trials. The firm, which Trump has been working with for years, claims that "irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" has them wanting out of the current trial.
Since Trump's first presidential campaign, a law firm called LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartland has represented him in multiple cases. The firm was representing Trump in a lawsuit against him by his former director of Hispanic outreach, A.J. Delgado, who claims that the former president's campaign discriminated against her after she became pregnant. Yet, on Friday, April 26, the firm formally requested to withdraw from serving as Trump's representation during this lawsuit.
In the filing, attorney Jared Blumetti wrote, "The primary reason for the Firm's motion is due to an irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship between the Firm and the [Trump] Campaign" and went on to request that the details only be shared in private, per Newsweek. Despite the firm's desire to keep quiet about what prompted them to abandon the case, it is easy to guess that Trump's rumored desire to control his legal teams may be the culprit.
Trump may be pushing his lawyers
Despite the firm's urging that ending their involvement with the trial is the best course of action, Judge Katharine H. Parker has denied the request. As of now, the firm is still required to represent Trump's campaign during this trial, but the judge is willing to discuss the details of the complication with both parties. The firm's request that the details of their appeal not be made public and the deliberate vagueness of "breakdown in the attorney-client relationship" ensures that the drama is unclear to the public. Yet, the timing of this request provides some possible details.
Sources recently told The New York Times that Trump is increasingly frustrated by his lawyer, Todd Blanche, since the presidential hopeful believes that the attorney is not aggressive enough in court. This is in line with Trump's reported strong opinions about how his legal teams should behave. Furthermore, the firm's request came two days after Trump's campaign was directed to come forward with all sexual harassment complaints or claims of gender or pregnancy discrimination that they received during the 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns. The campaign has reportedly been reluctant to supply the court with that information. In light of this, Trump and his lawyers are seemingly no longer capable of agreeing.