Inside Singer Faith Evans' Connection To Diddy

In a 2005 interview for her album "The First Lady," Faith Evans discussed the choice to separate herself from Sean "Diddy" Combs' label and go with Capitol Records, but said she and Diddy (also known as Puff Daddy) were still friendly. Evans told Record.net, "I applaud [Puff's] success, but my last album got caught up in his label negotiations, and I felt like I put a lot of work into that album, and I didn't feel it got the attention it deserved from the man who signed me." She appreciated Diddy for letting her out of her Bad Boy contract so she could work elsewhere.

Diddy could be tough, however. In a 2017 interview with the New York Post for her "The King and I" album, Evans said, "Puffy's always had high standards. Very early in my career, Puff used to walk me to the tanning salon every other day because I was pale and he wanted to tan me up!" She also claimed he wanted her to "look glamorous" whenever she wasn't home.

Evans said Diddy got her to perform their song "I'll Be Missing You" at the 1997 MTV Awards, even though she was still mourning the Notorious B.I.G. and wasn't interested. "But [Diddy] got me on the phone and was like, 'Listen, you ain't about to eff my thing up,'" Evans said. Even though she was upset, Diddy convinced her. Evans was ultimately glad she performed.