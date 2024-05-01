Body Language Expert Tells Us Prince William Shows Stress When Asked About Kate Middleton

There are a few key moments in the video of Prince William that indicate to Traci Brown that he may be feeling pressure. "We see him tighten his lips (that says stress)," Brown explained. Furthermore, he "rolls them over his teeth a little, that can be holding back info," says Brown.

It wasn't just his body language that made William seem uncomfortable and perhaps even withholding. There was also something noteworthy about how he worded his answer. "When asked how the kids are, he says 'All doing well,'" Brown noted. And this particular phrasing may be noteworthy. She explained, "It doesn't seem like much, but he took the pronoun out. So that's a little bit of depersonalization. People will do this when they don't want to emotionally connect to a situation at that moment." She added, "[I] couldn't quite tell if he added the pronouns back in when asked again." It seems that William wanted to be particularly careful about how he responded and what was revealed. Regardless of what is happening behind closed doors, the royals may want to get more comfortable talking about Kate Middleton and her wellbeing. William is back to public duties, and King Charles III will be heading out on his own public engagements this summer. And it's safe to assume that this will be the question plenty of fans choose to ask them.