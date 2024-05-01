Body Language Expert Tells Us Prince William Shows Stress When Asked About Kate Middleton
These days, everyone wants to know how Catherine, Princess of Wales, is doing during her absence from the public eye while she receives cancer treatment. When responding to one fan's question about his wife's wellbeing, William, Prince of Wales let the public in on how things are at home. Yet, William's behavior may tell us more than his words. We consulted a body language expert about William's recent statement, and she thinks that the prince's behavior indicates that he is experiencing stress and may even be hiding something.
On April 30, Prince William headed to northeast England for some official appearances. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, William met with some fans, and when asked about Kate and their children, he responded, "All doing well. Thank you. Yes, we're doing well." It's certainly nice to hear that the family is doing well, just days after William's anniversary post for Kate. However, according to Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, there may be more to glean here than meets the eye. Based on his body language, Brown says, "For sure, he's got some stress. And he's handling it in the typical royal way of not revealing much." Yet, despite his apparent best efforts to play his cards close to the chest, Brown can tell there's something more beneath the surface.
Prince William may not be sharing the whole truth
There are a few key moments in the video of Prince William that indicate to Traci Brown that he may be feeling pressure. "We see him tighten his lips (that says stress)," Brown explained. Furthermore, he "rolls them over his teeth a little, that can be holding back info," says Brown.
It wasn't just his body language that made William seem uncomfortable and perhaps even withholding. There was also something noteworthy about how he worded his answer. "When asked how the kids are, he says 'All doing well,'" Brown noted. And this particular phrasing may be noteworthy. She explained, "It doesn't seem like much, but he took the pronoun out. So that's a little bit of depersonalization. People will do this when they don't want to emotionally connect to a situation at that moment." She added, "[I] couldn't quite tell if he added the pronouns back in when asked again." It seems that William wanted to be particularly careful about how he responded and what was revealed. Regardless of what is happening behind closed doors, the royals may want to get more comfortable talking about Kate Middleton and her wellbeing. William is back to public duties, and King Charles III will be heading out on his own public engagements this summer. And it's safe to assume that this will be the question plenty of fans choose to ask them.