The Trump Family Reportedly Couldn't Stand Lara Trump For Many Years

The Trump family might look like a perfectly tight-knit family on the outside, but there are rumors that all isn't as it seems. Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, spilled the deets on the "Political Beatdown" podcast, claiming that the Trumps did not like Lara Trump. "Donald didn't even like her for many, many years," he revealed. "He didn't want Eric to even marry her. He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump organization that he wanted Eric to marry." He added that the real estate mogul wasn't the only one who disliked Lara.

Don Jr. and Ivanka, who served as best man and bridesmaid at Lara's wedding, reportedly joined him in mocking her appearance: "They all made fun of her looks. They just didn't like her at all." Cohen even recalled Donald's account of when he finally started liking Lara. The MAGA leader reportedly shared that he happened to be watching the TV when a "blonde" passionately speaking about him drew his eye. The blonde turned out to be Lara, and her passionate words began what Donald reportedly called their "love fest." In the former lawyer's words, "He couldn't stand her until she started kissing his ass."

To be fair, Michael Cohen, who claims to be ashamed of his longtime connection with Donald, might not be the most reliable source. However, it's worth noting that another former family friend of the Trumps claims that Lara didn't like her in-laws even after years of marriage to Eric.