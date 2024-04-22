The Lara Trump And Omarosa Manigault Newman Scandal, Explained

When the then-White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced that Omarosa Manigault Newman had resigned to seek growth elsewhere, many Americans didn't buy it. Sanders' December 13, 2017, press release confirmed that Manigault Newman's "departure [would] not be effective until Jan. 20, 2018," and wished her well, but reports that she had been fired immediately circulated. The controversial media personality was appointed to lead Donald Trump's Office of Public Liaison just 11 months earlier and was one of his most vocal and combative supporters — remember when she infamously proclaimed that Trump's haters would eventually "bow down" to him?

An article in The New York Times later reported that Manigault Newman was gearing up to share the real reason she had quit. As she teased during an appearance on "Good Morning America," "I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that have affected my community and my people." The outspoken star added, "It is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear." The big reveal came eight months later, in August 2018, when Manigault Newman began conducting a series of interviews to promote her new book, "Unhinged," which promised a no-holds-barred account of her White House experiences.

Between August 12 and 14, the day her book launched, she released several secretly recorded conversations to back up her wildest claims. They included conversations with John Kelly, Trump himself, and other high-ranking presidential employees. "Unhinged" accused the then-president of being evil, racist, and, as per the title itself, unhinged (even though she'd previously denied that he was racist on "Nightline"). Then, on August 16, Manigulat Newman took aim at Lara Trump by accusing her of offering her hush money. To support this allegation she, of course, had receipts.