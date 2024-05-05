All The Details About Princess Diana's Backup Wedding Dress

It was the wedding heard 'round the world. On the bright summer morning of July 29, 1981, King Charles III (then Prince Charles) wed Lady Diana Spencer, who became the Princess of Wales following her nuptials. It was an imperial era for the royal family, with over 750 million viewers from over 70 different countries tuning in to the televised broadcast of the wedding.

All eyes were on the opulence of St. Paul's Cathedral and the busy London streets lined with guards and well-wishers, not to mention the gold-encrusted carriage that transported the 20-year-old bride. However, no piece of the puzzle garnered as much attention as Diana's wedding gown. Symbolizing excess, high fashion, and royal tradition all in one, the dress featured antique lace, elaborate embroidery, and a seemingly never-ending train. Almost instantly, it became one of the most iconic dresses of the 20th century.

What royal fans might not know, though, is that there was a second dress waiting in the wings the entire time. While we never got to see this backup dress in action, co-designer Elizabeth Emanuel has since come out to discuss the design process behind crafting this gown and how it differed from the legendary ivory number that actually made it down the aisle that day in 1981. In honor of the impact Princess Diana made in fashion history, let's take a look at some of the most surprising features of this dress that "never was," as Elizabeth has dubbed it.