Brooke Burke's Kids Are All Grown Up

Brooke Burke is perhaps best known for her time on "Dancing With The Stars." She was the Season 7 winner of the popular ABC series; she admitted that during her time on DWTS, Burke was crushing on her dance partner Derek Hough, which may have contributed to their electric energy. Over her career, she's also worked as a model, TV personality, entrepreneur, and fitness guru. Burke is now in her 50s and still encouraging her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle, even starting her own fitness app, "Brooke Burke Body." But she's also been focused on her family.

Burke has had a few loves in her life, including celebrity plastic surgeon Garth Fisher and "Baywatch" actor David Charvet, her first and second husband, respectively. She had two daughters with Fisher and a daughter and son with Charvet. While neither of those marriages worked out, they did give her a beautiful family. And she's not scared to give love a second chance.

After divorcing Charvet, Burke started dating athlete Scott Rigsby, now her fiance. The fitness influencer's family is only expanding, and they're also growing up fast. Anyone who remembers seeing Burke's oldest daughters in the early 2000s may be shocked to see them now in their 20s and taking on the entertainment industry for themselves. Even Burke's youngest are already in their teens. A lot has changed, and you'll be shocked to see just how grown up her kids are.