Brooke Burke's Kids Are All Grown Up
Brooke Burke is perhaps best known for her time on "Dancing With The Stars." She was the Season 7 winner of the popular ABC series; she admitted that during her time on DWTS, Burke was crushing on her dance partner Derek Hough, which may have contributed to their electric energy. Over her career, she's also worked as a model, TV personality, entrepreneur, and fitness guru. Burke is now in her 50s and still encouraging her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle, even starting her own fitness app, "Brooke Burke Body." But she's also been focused on her family.
Burke has had a few loves in her life, including celebrity plastic surgeon Garth Fisher and "Baywatch" actor David Charvet, her first and second husband, respectively. She had two daughters with Fisher and a daughter and son with Charvet. While neither of those marriages worked out, they did give her a beautiful family. And she's not scared to give love a second chance.
After divorcing Charvet, Burke started dating athlete Scott Rigsby, now her fiance. The fitness influencer's family is only expanding, and they're also growing up fast. Anyone who remembers seeing Burke's oldest daughters in the early 2000s may be shocked to see them now in their 20s and taking on the entertainment industry for themselves. Even Burke's youngest are already in their teens. A lot has changed, and you'll be shocked to see just how grown up her kids are.
Neriah Fisher has a striking resemblance to her mother
Neriah Fisher is the oldest daughter of Brooke Burke and her ex-husband, Dr. Garth Fisher. Fisher was a well-known plastic surgeon for his work on "Extreme Makeover." Today, he's known for performing the Kardashians' plastic surgeries. Fitness guru Burke began dating the plastic surgeon in 1998. They had their daughter two years later and married in 2001. The pair divorced in 2005 when Neriah was five and their second daughter, Sierra Sky, was three. At the time of their split, the parents released a statement saying, "We are saddened to announce that we have mutually decided to separate after seven years together. Although our careers have taken us in different directions the past few years, we have a great deal of respect for one another and remain committed to raising our two children together (via People)."
Almost two decades later, their oldest, Neriah, has grown up and has become a mini-me of her celebrity mother. In a 2015 selfie of the mother-daughter duo, Neriah looks like a younger version of her mother. Burke posted the picture on Instagram to celebrate her oldest child's fifteenth birthday, writing in the caption, "I'm proud of you for everything! I wish you the happiest, sweetest most successful year filled with love, friendship & joy. I love you with all my [heart]!"
Neriah Fisher has an active social media presence
Throughout her teens and into her twenties, Brooke Burke's daughter, Neriah Fisher, has built up an impressive social media presence. She connects with followers through Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Like her mother, who made a career as a TV personality, Neriah seems to thrive in front of the camera and particularly enjoys the personal touch she gets by sharing her life through social media. She's been filming vlogs and posting them on YouTube for years. "I think it was just something about being in front of the camera so many times, especially on YouTube, that I just loved it," Neriah explained to B-Sides. "I love editing videos, I love vlogs and even now, still, I do vlogs all the time."
Neriah uses her accounts to share her varied passions, including music, fashion, and makeup. A quick scroll through her TikTok page will give you a wide range of content. She shares vlog-style videos documenting her day, as well as quicker videos showing off her makeup, trying new food, lip-syncing, and participating in TikTok trends. This wide mix of content allows her followers, whom she lovingly calls "noodles," to get an idea of her personality and feel closer to her. "I just love having that connection and building a community," Fisher said.
Brooke Burke has always supported Neriah's love for music
Since she was a little girl, Neriah Fisher has loved to sing. While speaking to KTLA5 with her mother, Brooke Burke, Fisher recalled, "I used to always sing, like in the car going back from school ... I would be playing Karaoke 45 minutes a day." The mother and daughter reminisced about one such drive when Fisher was seven, and Burke pulled to the side of the road to listen to her daughter sing. It was the first moment she realized her daughter would become a singer.
Fisher knew she wanted that, but finding herself as an artist took some time. "I have always felt such a special connection to songwriting, and I truly do not know what I would do without it. I always knew this was going to be my career, but it wasn't until quarantine that I really finalized the vision of who NERIAH was going to be as an artist," the singer told We Are: The Guard. She's gone forward with that vision ever since, and NERIAH's star is on the rise. She's released singles such as "Unfinished Business," "Lego Blocks," "Good Guys Don't Change," and "Unfinished Business" and is going on tour as one of Madison Beer's opening acts. As her career takes off, Fisher's mother is still a huge supporter, as she's been since day one.
Graduating college was a big priority for Neriah
From a young age, Neriah Fisher had aspirations for a career in music and entertainment, but it was still a priority for her to get a formal education. She worked hard throughout school, attending Loyola Marymount University, where she got her degree in business while also keeping up with vlogging, singing, and her other passions.
Speaking to B-Sides, Fisher explained why getting her degree was such a priority for both her and her parents, Brooke Burke and Garth Fisher. "My parents both came from nothing and worked so hard, and they were like, 'You have all these amazing things in your life,' and I've been so blessed and even to have so many experiences as I did growing up and all the opportunities."
Despite having well-off celebrity parents, Fisher claims that getting through college and starting her career was something she had to do on her own terms. "[My parents] were like, 'You're not getting anything from me. You're gonna do it yourself,' and I was always prepared and was like, I don't need anything." Fisher showed her work ethic and drive through school, even graduating a year ahead of schedule. Now, as she continues building her name as an influencer and creative, she has the business foundation and know-how to continue to carry herself forward in the competitive entertainment industry.
Brooke Burke's second daughter studied music at USC
Brooke Burke had another child with her first husband, Dr. Garth Fisher, in 2002. Their second daughter, Sierra Sky Fisher, is four years younger than their oldest, Neriah. Still, the pair have much in common, including the similarities between themselves and their mother. In October 2023, Burke shared photos of herself visiting Sierra at her college campus. The resemblance between the two is striking, with Sierra in her early 20s. The pair smiled next to each other, sporting USC merch to rep Sierra's college while Burke visited for parents' weekend. It's remarkable to see how fast her daughter has grown up and how much she takes after her mother.
Just like her sister, Neriah, Sierra is passionate about music. She went to USC Thornton School of Music, allowing her to learn and grow as a musician while continuing to work towards her degree. Sierra shared a TikTok video to showcase her life as a USC student. The video features clips of her attending sorority mixers, going to darties (day parties) with friends, and performing music for her fellow students. However, along with enjoying herself, Sierra clearly took her studies seriously, even making the USC Thornton Dean's list in 2023.
Burke's oldest daughters are pursuing music
It seems that musical talent runs in the Burke-Fisher family. Like her oldest daughter, Neriah Fisher, Brooke Burke's second child, Sierra Sky Fisher, is pursuing her dream of becoming a singer. The aspiring artist's first single, "Broken," came out in early 2024 under the name Sierra Sky. Speaking to SC Unplugged, Sierra explained that the song was inspired by her first big heartbreak. "But that's kind of how a lot of music journeys start," Sierra said. "I feel like something happens to you that really impacts you emotionally, whether it's a good or a bad thing, and it inspires you. And I could either sit in my pain and sulk about it, or I could use it to make art."
Sierra credits her early love for music to her father moving her grandmother's old piano into their home. "We've kind of always had a musical household, but finding the piano and singing gave me the freedom to express myself with songwriting," Fisher told Daily Trojan. "Songwriting really helped me a lot because it gave me the ability to express myself in a world that I really didn't understand."
Now that she's grown up and pursuing a music career, Sierra's celebrity mother has continued to show her support, posting a clip of Sierra's first single on her Instagram. Burke captioned the post excitedly, saying, "That's my baby." She went on to encourage her many followers to listen to the song.
Brooke Burke sees daughter Rain as her twin
After divorcing her first husband, Garth Fisher, Brooke Burke began dating "Baywatch" star David Charvet in 2006. The celebrity duo had a whirlwind romance, getting engaged soon after and having their first child, Heaven Rain Charvet, in 2007. Their first child is now in her teens and goes by Rain.
Burke said she and Rain had much in common from a very young age and enjoyed doing activities together. Speaking to People in 2017, the fitness icon discussed how important family dinners have become to her and how she can always rely on her daughter, Rain, to support her culinary endeavors. "My twin ... out of the four, probably Rain ... She's like a chef already, and she's 10. We're practically the same person when it comes to cuisine, and it cracks me up 'cause she's so young. And we spend a lot of time in the kitchen together," Burke said. They seem to be a formidable duo in the kitchen, with Rain working as the sous chef to her mother. "No joke, she'll make a butter-lemon caper sauce for the salmon that I'm making at dinner," Burke said. "Like, [by] herself."
Their bond extends beyond the kitchen; the pair have also been seen shopping together, and Rain is frequently featured on her mother's Instagram going on road trips, family beach trips, and more.
Brooke struggled to come up with a name for her son
Brooke Burke had her youngest and her only biological son in 2008. After giving birth, it took her and David Charvet some time to pick the perfect name for their new baby. Burke posted a blog, later shared by People, where she said, "My birth was quick and easy, thank God! I didn't even get through my second set of pushes, and out he came. Can you believe that we have waited all our lives for a son and we still have not decided on a name?!" Despite his lack of name, Burke said most of the family could not have been more overjoyed to bring the baby home. "Neriah and Sierra welcomed him with excitement and open arms, but Rain is having a tough time. She is a bit aggressive by nature, and does not understand why she cannot pull him out of his basket."
But after some time to adjust, they picked the perfect name: Shaya Charvet. The entire family seems to get along beautifully, even Rain and Shaya. As of 2024, Shaya is a varsity football player at Notre Dame High School.
Brooke would love to have a travel show with her kids
As her children grow up, Brooke Burke prioritizes enjoying life and traveling as a family. The fitness guru's love for travel was encouraged while she hosted "Wild On!", a reality travel show from the late '90s to the early '00s. To this day, Burke describes "Wild On!" as one of the highlights of her career.
Now, she dreams of doing a similar series with her children to give them that opportunity. Speaking to Morning Honey, Burke pitched this dream show, saying, "I love marrying culture culinary experiences and adventures, and I would love to do with my daughters," she said. "I'd love to see the world through the eyes of my daughters ... I'd love to do a docuseries on travel and adventure and culture."
Growing up with a celebrity mother, the Fisher and Charvet kids have already had many once-in-a-lifetime experiences to travel and explore the world. Burke said she's taken her kids on many trips and loves seeing the wonder of a new place through them. "They're so inquisitive about my travels around the world, and they're adventurous. You learn so much when you travel the world. You get the best education — you meet people, travel, eat new food, and more," she said.
Brooke is building a blended family with her fiance
Following her split from David Charvet, Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby's relationship began in 2019. Like Burke, Rigsby was previously married and has two children from his past relationship. Seeing him as a father only made their relationship develop faster. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum gushed about how impressed she was by her new partner's parenting style. "It is awesome because he is a great father," Burke said. "He has two children, and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted (via People)."
Two years into their relationship, Burke and Rigsby took it to the next level and got engaged. "It's a beautiful blended family," Burke told People. "I'm super proud of that. It's not easy, and it's really working so well." Burke has a lot going on in her household as she juggles work, her relationship, her kids, and adjusting to being a stepmother to two more. But she has a positive outlook towards all of it. "The kids are all on board, which is a blessing because I know how challenging that can be, and [I] feel very lucky to be able to say that," she said. "They're excited about our wedding, they're excited about life, they're excited about our new home — they just love him."
Booke prioritizes healthy living for herself and her family
As a mother, Brooke Burke has prioritized happy and healthy living for her children. This extends to both physical and emotional health. With years in the fitness industry and her own Superfood Powder Line, Brooke Burke has plenty of knowledge to pass on to her kids about staying active. Her children have even been featured on her fitness website and in workout videos. But apart from physical health, Burke has emphasized their emotional well-being, making a point of having her family take social media breaks and having consistent discussions with them about bullying and other valuable topics.
After Burke's fight with cancer, her journey towards wellness evolved. As her family grows up, her parenting also adjusts. "I've had a lot more time to spend with them than I had when I was raising four little ones. I do a lot of work at home now. I do a lot of work in the intentional wellness space, which has made me a much wiser, calmer, connected woman, I think," she told People.