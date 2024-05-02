Donald Trump's Bold Accessory On Trial Day 10 Wakes Up His Snoozy Court Wardrobe

Beyond the unique circumstances of Donald Trump's current trial, how a defendant looks in court matters. It's typical for folks on trial to dress a certain way to subtly communicate a message to the jury. Typically, folks may aim to look put-together or elevated — anything that gives off the appearance of innocence. In Trump's case, it seems that he has aimed to look like the President of the United States, wearing red, white, and blue, and the style of suit he wore when he actually was the president. Yet, swapping out his red tie for a gold one indicates that something may be taking precedence over his desire to look like the man in charge.

Of all the colors out there, gold sends one of the clearest messages. For most of us, gold says exactly what the theme song of Trump's series, "The Apprentice," said: "Money, money, money, money." Gold makes us think of wealth, royalty, and power. For a case all about money, it's easy to see why Trump may want to remind the world, as he often does, that he has plenty. After days of slumped shoulders in the courtroom, moments of nodding off, and quite a few signs of stress, Trump's updated ensemble may be an attempt to reclaim his power during this trial. Now, if someone could just splash some cold water on his face when they see him getting drowsy in the courtroom, that might help, too.