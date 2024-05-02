Donald Trump's Bold Accessory On Trial Day 10 Wakes Up His Snoozy Court Wardrobe
For those concerned or perplexed about Donald Trump's exhausted court appearance and alleged bouts of dozing off during his criminal fraud trial, fear not: the former president hit the courtroom for the tenth day of his hush money trial dressed to impress. Whether this change in his wardrobe will wake him up during his time in court remains to be seen, but it certainly sends a fresh message to those around him.
Trump has been consistent with the suits he's worn throughout his trial until the tenth day. The presidential hopeful has seemingly modeled his ensembles after the American flag, sporting a navy blue suit, a white shirt, and a red tie. On May 2, however, he switched things up a bit, swapping his classic red tie for a gold one. Trump certainly has his work cut out for him when it comes to maintaining his image as he runs for president in the face of myriad legal troubles. And, while he may not typically do much experimenting with his wardrobe, it's certainly safe to assume that he puts some thought into the message his ensembles send. So, his choice to pop on a new, gleaming accessory may be an attempt to prove that he's no longer going to let sleeping dogs lie.
Trump's tie choice may signify wealth
Beyond the unique circumstances of Donald Trump's current trial, how a defendant looks in court matters. It's typical for folks on trial to dress a certain way to subtly communicate a message to the jury. Typically, folks may aim to look put-together or elevated — anything that gives off the appearance of innocence. In Trump's case, it seems that he has aimed to look like the President of the United States, wearing red, white, and blue, and the style of suit he wore when he actually was the president. Yet, swapping out his red tie for a gold one indicates that something may be taking precedence over his desire to look like the man in charge.
Of all the colors out there, gold sends one of the clearest messages. For most of us, gold says exactly what the theme song of Trump's series, "The Apprentice," said: "Money, money, money, money." Gold makes us think of wealth, royalty, and power. For a case all about money, it's easy to see why Trump may want to remind the world, as he often does, that he has plenty. After days of slumped shoulders in the courtroom, moments of nodding off, and quite a few signs of stress, Trump's updated ensemble may be an attempt to reclaim his power during this trial. Now, if someone could just splash some cold water on his face when they see him getting drowsy in the courtroom, that might help, too.