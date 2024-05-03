Astrologer's Prediction For King Charles Is Eerily Accurate After One Year On The Throne
An astrologer's 2023 prediction on King Charles III's life post-coronation has left us in shambles over its scary accuracy.
On September 8 2022, royal enthusiasts worldwide were left saddened when Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96. "The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter. Per the British line of succession, King Charles III was automatically declared the King of England. However, despite taking on the role immediately after his mother's death, it wasn't until May 6, 2023, that he was officially crowned during his long-awaited coronation. Following the larger-than-life ceremony, King Charles released a statement, thanking his supporters and expressing his dedication to his role. "To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible coronation gift, as we no rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms, and Commonwealth," he said.
Since ascending to the throne, King Charles' reign has been anything but tame, with the UK monarch dealing with family feuds, controversial siblings, and his own health problems. While the aforementioned developments may have come as a surprise to some royal fans, astrologer Lisa Stardust seemingly predicted the King's trajectory with the help of the stars back in May 2023. Here's everything she said about King Charles' journey.
Astrology expert predicted delays during King Charles III's reign
On May 5, 2023, a day before King Charles' coronation, expert astrologer Lisa Stardust opened up to TODAY about the former's birth chart and what his first few years as king would look like. For context, the chart, aka a natal chart, illustrates where the planets were located at the time, date, and location of a person's birth. With his chart in mind alongside the transits coinciding with his coronation, which included a Mercury Retrograde and lunar eclipse in Scorpio, Lisa predicted that his reign wouldn't be easy. "Put it all together, and the approach or direction that King Charles has planned might take a U-turn at some point in the near future and will be met with delays," she explained. "These transits show that his rulership won't be easy."
While Lisa theorized that King Charles' time on the throne wouldn't be a walk in the park, she did state that his intentions were in the right place, with him fostering hopes of healing the world. Her prediction is particularly eerie, considering the UK monarch has been dealing with a series of delays since February due to his cancer diagnosis. While his Majesty was forced to step back from appearances to focus on his health crisis and treatment plan, palace officials revealed on April 26 that he was returning to his public-facing duties. "To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center," they said.
King Charles III's coronation was full of chaotic and destined transits
In addition to her eerily accurate prediction of King Charles III's first few years on the throne, Lisa Stardust opened up to TODAY about the transits he faced during his coronation and how it could come into play during his rule. The first transit that caught her eye was his Saturn in opposition. "This transit makes us question our purpose in life and urges us to change courses," Stardust explained. "Perhaps King Charles III is feeling as though his new role will hinder him or that it's not exactly what he thought it would be." While King Charles has seeming stepped into the leadership role with ease, royal biographer Penny Junor previously revealed to The Mirror that he had conflicted feelings about taking over the throne. "This is a moment that he has been dreading all his life really because his achieving the top job [...] means the death of his mother, and he loves his mother dearly," she explained in January 2022.
Despite the roadblocks and internal struggles Stardust had predicted for King Charles, she stated that his nodal return represented his destiny of becoming king. According to Cosmopolitan, this astrological event is when the lunar nodes return to the same sign and degree they were during a person's birth. "The nodal return (which occurs every 18 years) he's experiencing proves that becoming king is part of his destiny," she explained. "No matter how one tries to spin astrology, he is in the right place at the right time."