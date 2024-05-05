Does Abby Lee Miller Regret Her Dance Moms Behavior? Here's What She Said

Lifetime's "Dance Moms" saw some major scandals throughout its 8-season run, with infamous dance instructor Abby Lee Miller often at the forefront of the drama. Miller has earned a bad reputation for her treatment of the show's dancers, who ranged in age from six to 13 during Season 1. While the show was framed around the drama of the titular dance moms and Miller, each episode still saw the young performers berated and pitted against one another.

Some of the young dancers like Miller's favorite student Maddie Ziegler have reflected on their treatment as child stars since the program ended in 2019, but it seems Miller is finally ready to give her side of the story. In a teaser for an "IMPACT x Nightline" episode centering around "Dance Moms," the controversial dance teacher was asked if she would "take back" any of her "harsh" actions. However, her answer is unlikely to please former fans of the Lifetime reality show.

"Absolutely. Yes, I would," Miller answered. "Because no matter how harsh I was on the kid, they weren't gonna get it. They just didn't have the talent." The Pittsburgh native went on to add that she never wanted "to hurt anyone's feelings," but that her teaching was always intended to push her students "to be better and the best that they can be."