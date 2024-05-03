NSFW Nickname For Donald Trump Graces Courtroom In Criminal Trial

Donald Trump's first criminal trial, the hush-money case playing out in a Manhattan courtroom, has brought us all kinds of things we never expected to see or hear regarding a former president. That now includes him being referred to, by his own lawyer, as "Von S***zInPantz." Admittedly , Todd Blanche, the lead lawyer on Trump's hush-money case, was quoting a post on X, formerly Twitter, by Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer. Though Blanche wasn't calling his client that directly, it is now in the official court record.

The derogatory reference came up in the trial's second hearing over whether or not Trump violated Judge Juan Merchan's gag order again. Cohen has used the demeaning reference to Trump multiple times, including on April 22, when Cohen posted on X, "Hey Von S***zInPantz...your attacks of me stink of desperation. We are all hoping that you take the stand in your defense." He repeated the name in an April 23 post. Blanche was using the social media posts from Cohen, who has not yet testified in the trial but is expected to, as an example of the kind of statements that Trump should be allowed to defend himself against online without being seen as going against the judge's order.