Ivanka Trump Aces 2024 Corset Trend While Jared Kushner Drags Down Her Glam Look

Sometimes, we're reminded that before Ivanka Trump spent time in the White House as her father and former president Donald Trump's advisor, she was known for her time in the fashion world. When she stepped out for an event in Miami on May 2, we got that reminder. In the late '90s, Trump's life as a model included runway walks and covers of Seventeen magazine, and from 2007 to 2018, she had her own fashion label with designer purses, shoes, and clothing.

The fashionista was spotted walking the red carpet for American Express Presents Carbone Beach ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. She was escorted by her husband, Jared Kushner, with the two holding hands and exchanging glances as they smiled their way into the event.

Trump looked every inch the former model she used to be — but Kushner dropped the ball once again when it came to matching his wife's on-point fashion look. The former first daughter looked like she was attending a red carpet event, while her husband looked like he was ready to dine at the local Applebee's.