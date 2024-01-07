How Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Reportedly Changed For The Better
Every marriage is bound to have its ups and downs, but far fewer marriages are punctuated with a divisive presidential term and scrutinous media coverage — unless, of course, you're Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The couple, who've been married for over a decade, left their White House positions in tandem after Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost his 2020 bid for re-election.
Ivanka and Kushner were once a powerful couple within the Trump administration, working as senior advisors and the directors of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship and the Office of American Innovation, respectively. But as it turns out, leaving the White House might have been the best thing they could've done for their marriage.
A source close to the couple told People in October 2023 that Ivanka and Kushner are enjoying their lives in Florida, relishing in their tropical surroundings and the freedom that being out of the White House provides. "They have no interest in a life where they are followed by cameras ever again," the source told the magazine.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are able to spend more time with family and friends
Following Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's involvement in Donald Trump's presidential administration, the New York Post reported that many of the couple's liberal-leaning friends in New York City gave them the cold shoulder. "Ivanka ... was unhappy about how a lot of their friends turned their back on them," a source told the outlet. "She feels it's bad for her family ... and negative in general in her circle of friends."
Now that the couple has relocated to Florida, they've found more time to relax and spend time with their three young children and high-profile friends like Kim Kardashian. People's inside source described the Floridian transplants as more carefree now that they're out of the watchful eye of the political arena. And getting to live in sunny, seaside Florida? Well, that's not half bad, either.
People's source revealed that Kushner has been in better spirits now that he's had more time to spend with his family, which proved difficult during the four years of his father-in-law's presidential term. Moreover, the source revealed, "Jared will say, 'The nice thing about Miami is the moment you stop working, you're on vacation.'"
The Trump presidency wasn't the only hardship Ivanka and Jared have endured
Maintaining their relationship while working in the White House wasn't the only challenge Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have had to face during their relationship. Years before they would sign on as part of former President Donald Trump's administration, they faced another obstacle that threatened to separate them for good: religious differences.
After falling for each other in the late 2000s, Kushner, who identifies as modern Orthodox Jewish, revealed in his memoir "Breaking History: A White House Memoir" that he made the decision to break up with Ivanka because she wasn't a part of his faith. "Ivanka told me it was the worst decision of my life. She was right," he wrote via Times of Israel. The pair rekindled their romance several months later after both attending a Mediterranean cruise hosted by Wendi and Rupert Murdoch, and Ivanka eventually converted to Judaism.
Despite these challenges, Ivanka and Kushner seem happier than ever. In an October 2023 Instagram post, Ivanka celebrated the couple's 14th anniversary, writing, "Celebrating 14 years (!!!) of love, laughter, wild rides, and endless adventures with my rock, Jared! I am so thankful for this beautiful life and family we've built together."