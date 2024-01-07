How Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Reportedly Changed For The Better

Every marriage is bound to have its ups and downs, but far fewer marriages are punctuated with a divisive presidential term and scrutinous media coverage — unless, of course, you're Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The couple, who've been married for over a decade, left their White House positions in tandem after Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost his 2020 bid for re-election.

Ivanka and Kushner were once a powerful couple within the Trump administration, working as senior advisors and the directors of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship and the Office of American Innovation, respectively. But as it turns out, leaving the White House might have been the best thing they could've done for their marriage.

A source close to the couple told People in October 2023 that Ivanka and Kushner are enjoying their lives in Florida, relishing in their tropical surroundings and the freedom that being out of the White House provides. "They have no interest in a life where they are followed by cameras ever again," the source told the magazine.