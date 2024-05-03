The Heartbreaking Truth About Barack Obama's Relationship With His Dad

In the 1960s, Barack Obama's mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, and his father, Barack Obama, Sr., embarked on a whirlwind romance. They were both college students at the University of Hawaii and dealing with an unexpected pregnancy. Obama Sr. and Dunham married, but, as he navigated the complications of impending parenthood while studying abroad, Obama Sr. reportedly claimed they'd relinquish custody to an adoption agency.

Although they didn't seek adoption, Obama's father was present in his life for only a short time. After Barack Sr. received a Harvard scholarship, he and Dunham split up. Obama was two, and he didn't see his father for eight years. Even then, their in-person interactions were limited. "That trip was the first and last I saw of him," Obama wrote on Instagram. After experiencing such a lengthy absence, it took time for Obama to get used to his father. While they bonded over basketball and jazz, Obama sometimes begrudged his dad's presence, like when he criticized his TV habits. The visit lasted a month, and after Obama Sr. went home to Kenya, there was an unfillable void.

As an adult, Obama wanted to reconnect with his dad. Tragically, as he was planning a trip to visit his father in Kenya, Obama Sr. died, following a vehicle accident. He was 46. "At the time of his death, my father remained a myth to me, both more and less than a man," the former president wrote in his memoir "Dreams from My Father."