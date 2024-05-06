Why Alina Habba Was Once Sued By A Former Employee

Like her most famous client, Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, is no stranger to legal troubles. Habba faced serious accusations from a former employee at Trump's golf club, but that's not all. In July 2022, former legal secretary Na'Syia Drayton filed a lawsuit against Habba and her partner Michael Madaio, after working for their firm Habba Madaio & Associates. Drayton and Habba had a prior working relationship at a different law firm where Drayton was let go during the COVID-19 pandemic. Habba gave Drayton a job at her new firm, and that's when the situation allegedly went south.

The Daily Beast received exclusive information about the lawsuit from an anonymous insider. According to the report, Drayton — who had been the only African American employee at the office — alleged that Habba and Madaio would say the N-word while singing along to rap music in the office. According to Above the Law, Habba and Madaio played the music to get ready and energized before going into court. The Daily Beast said the lawsuit mentioned an instance from January 26, when they "played, and loudly sung, several songs in the office with sexually explicit lyrics" that in Drayton's eyes were "both racially offensive and sexually inappropriate within the office setting." Drayton "felt demeaned and violated" by Habba saying the N-word, and the sexual content of the songs caused discomfort as well.

Another major detail of the lawsuit was an outburst Habba had regarding the attorney general of New York.