Alina Habba Faced Big Accusations From Trump's Former Golf Club Employee

Workplace drama can be rough, but as former Trump National Golf Club employee Alice Bianco learned, it can always get worse. After facing sexual harassment by her superior at the Bedminster golf club, Bianco alleges that she struck up a friendship with a woman whom she believed manipulated her into signing an NDA about the inappropriate activity. The woman in question? Alina Habba, Donald Trump's attorney.

Bianco filed her lawsuit in November 2023, with the defendant listed as the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, where Habba first met Donald Trump. The main players in the suit are Pavel Melichar, the manager accused of sexually harassing Bianco, and Habba, whom the suit charges with "grooming" Bianco to remain silent about her mistreatment so that Habba could form a better relationship with Trump.

"This is something I've worked on for my whole career," Bianco's lawyer, Nancy Erika Smith, informed Politico. "It's giving [Bianco] her voice back. It's outrageous to be victimized and then be told you can't talk about it."