Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Rumored Kimberly Guilfoyle Feud In Four Simple Words

Ivanka Trump has set the record straight on how she feels about future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Back in May 2018, the former Fox News journalist made headlines when it was revealed that she and Donald Trump Jr were in a relationship, following the latter's divorce from Vanessa Haydon. "Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly's company," a source told Page Six at the time. Over the last few years, Trump and Guilfoyle's relationship has continued to evolve, resulting in the two getting secretly engaged in 2020. "Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020, which is Don's birthday. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years," a source revealed to Daily Mail in January 2022.

While Guilfoyle has secured her spot in the controversial Trump family, reports have suggested that winning over her future in-laws has not been an easy feat, especially regarding Ivanka Trump. In November 2022, the two sparked feud rumors after Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle out of an Instagram post celebrating Tiffany Trump's wedding. While sources shut down rumors of conflict at the time, the two made headlines again when Ivanka was a no-show at Guilfoyle's birthday party in March 2023. However, a recent exchange between the two on social media has seemingly signaled an end to their rumored feud.