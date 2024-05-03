Ivanka Trump Shuts Down Rumored Kimberly Guilfoyle Feud In Four Simple Words
Ivanka Trump has set the record straight on how she feels about future sister-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Back in May 2018, the former Fox News journalist made headlines when it was revealed that she and Donald Trump Jr were in a relationship, following the latter's divorce from Vanessa Haydon. "Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly's company," a source told Page Six at the time. Over the last few years, Trump and Guilfoyle's relationship has continued to evolve, resulting in the two getting secretly engaged in 2020. "Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020, which is Don's birthday. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years," a source revealed to Daily Mail in January 2022.
While Guilfoyle has secured her spot in the controversial Trump family, reports have suggested that winning over her future in-laws has not been an easy feat, especially regarding Ivanka Trump. In November 2022, the two sparked feud rumors after Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle out of an Instagram post celebrating Tiffany Trump's wedding. While sources shut down rumors of conflict at the time, the two made headlines again when Ivanka was a no-show at Guilfoyle's birthday party in March 2023. However, a recent exchange between the two on social media has seemingly signaled an end to their rumored feud.
Ivanka indirectly shuts down feud rumors with Kimberly on Instagram
On May 2, 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle celebrated her and Donald Trump Jr's anniversary with a lengthy post on Instagram. "What a blessing to celebrate another anniversary with my soul mate and forever best friend," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. "Cherish the moments with the ones you love, who always have your back, who share your mission to leave the world a better place than you found it." It didn't take long for Guilfoyle's post to be inundated with supportive comments, including one surprising congratulatory message from Ivanka Trump. "Happy Anniversary! Love you," Ivanka wrote alongside three heart emojis. Guilfoyle reciprocated the sentiment in response to Ivanka's comment, writing, "Love you."
This exchange isn't the first time that a member of the Trump family seems to have tried to defuse feud rumors regarding Guilfoyle, who is California Governor Gavin Newsom's ex-wife. Back in December 2022, when reports claimed that the Trumps didn't care for Guilfoyle, Eric Trump nipped the accusations in the bud in a statement to Page Six. "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly," he said. Only time will tell if there will be another photo crop gate or birthday party snub between Ivanka and Guilfoyle.