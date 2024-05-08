What Really Happened To Justin Bieber?

The following article contains references to mental illness, substance misuse, and racism.

Justin Bieber's stunning transformation from an It-boy pop superstar to a low-key luminary has been a surprise for most fans. Once one of the hottest male celebs on the planet, Bieber has taken a major step back from the spotlight since the release of his 2021 album "Justice." And with that downtime has come some much-needed soul-searching from the troubled star, who at one point appeared to be generating headlines on a daily basis due to his myriad public indiscretions.

In a 2019 interview with Vogue, he reflected on widespread negative perceptions of him, demonstrating that he was keenly aware of the backlash blighting his public persona. "A lot of the douchey things I was doing gave people the right to be like, Man, that's frickin' douchey, bro," he said. "But a lot of the stuff was like ... people made such a big deal of that. Or me owning a monkey. It's like, if you had the money that I had, why wouldn't you get a monkey? You would get a monkey!"

Justin Bieber's relationship with his wife Hailey has been instrumental in the popster's reformed bad-boy image, with Justin now embodying a wife-guy persona. But as the elusive singer continues to spark intrigue, not to mention calls for a new album, let's explore what really happened to Justin Bieber.