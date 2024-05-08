What Really Happened To Justin Bieber?
The following article contains references to mental illness, substance misuse, and racism.
Justin Bieber's stunning transformation from an It-boy pop superstar to a low-key luminary has been a surprise for most fans. Once one of the hottest male celebs on the planet, Bieber has taken a major step back from the spotlight since the release of his 2021 album "Justice." And with that downtime has come some much-needed soul-searching from the troubled star, who at one point appeared to be generating headlines on a daily basis due to his myriad public indiscretions.
In a 2019 interview with Vogue, he reflected on widespread negative perceptions of him, demonstrating that he was keenly aware of the backlash blighting his public persona. "A lot of the douchey things I was doing gave people the right to be like, Man, that's frickin' douchey, bro," he said. "But a lot of the stuff was like ... people made such a big deal of that. Or me owning a monkey. It's like, if you had the money that I had, why wouldn't you get a monkey? You would get a monkey!"
Justin Bieber's relationship with his wife Hailey has been instrumental in the popster's reformed bad-boy image, with Justin now embodying a wife-guy persona. But as the elusive singer continues to spark intrigue, not to mention calls for a new album, let's explore what really happened to Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber hinted at suffering from trauma as a child star
Child stars and tragedy often go hand-in-hand, with a number of talented youngsters dying before their time or descending into a dark downward spiral. Since taking a step back from the spotlight, Justin Bieber also has opened up about the trauma he endured as a young performer.
In a 2020 interview with Zane Lowe, he hinted at the sinister nature of child stardom. Accordingly, he began crying when he discussed his need to protect Billie Eilish, another singer catapulted into superstardom at an alarmingly young age. "I just wanted to be a good example," he said. "And it was hard for me being that young and being in the industry, not knowing where to turn and everyone, you know, telling me they love me and [they'll], you know, just turn their back on you in a second." Bieber said that if Eilish ever needed him, he would always be there for her, noting that he would hate for anyone to go through what he endured as a kid.
Moreover, in a 2021 interview with GQ, Bieber acknowledged that these issues got in the way of his marriage to Hailey Bieber, as he struggled with unresolved childhood trauma. "The first year of marriage was really tough," he explained, "because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just [a] lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with because it's scary."
He opened up about his substance misuse struggles
A large part of Justin Bieber's healing journey lies in his ability to open up about his personal turmoil. On a 2020 episode of "Justin Bieber: Sessions," he discussed his substance misuse issues in great detail, revealing that he started out smoking pot at just 12 or 13, before finding himself making the transition to harder substances. "I was, like, dying," he said. "My security and stuff were coming into the room at night to check my pulse," he recalled. "People don't know how serious it got. Like, it was legit crazy scary." The "Baby" star divulged that he would take pills and smoke pot first thing in the morning.
Although he was able to get sober, he acknowledged that he never explored the root cause of his issues. "I never did the actual work," he reflected. "I got off the pills, but I never went to the root of everything." His wife, Hailey Bieber, suggested that these substance misuse struggles were the result of severe, untreated anxiety. Subsequently, Justin emphasized the importance of medication in treating mental health issues, which he said people should not feel ashamed about.
Since then, the singer has used his platform to raise awareness of mental illness. In 2022, he partnered with the controversial mental health platform BetterHelp to give away $3 million worth of therapy services to his fans.
Justin Bieber sought redemption after a spate of controversies
Once viewed as an innocuous teen popster, public opinion of Justin Bieber began to shift after a series of controversies. These included a resurfaced clip in which the singer told a racist joke using the n-word, an alleged assault in Argentina, as well as his infamous mugshot following his 2014 arrest for a DUI.
However, in his 2021 chat with GQ, Bieber revealed that he sought to make amends for his past transgressions. A devout Christian, he explained that his belief in God propelled him to make meaningful changes in his life. "Every time we mess up, he's picking us back up every single time," he said. "That's how I view it. And so it's like, 'I made a mistake. I won't dwell in it. I don't sit in shame. But it actually makes me want to do better.'" Additionally, friends praised the singer's wife, Hailey, as being central to his redemption arc.
However, Bieber also highlighted that his past controversies don't make him irredeemable, reflecting that he won't let his mistakes dictate the way he lives the rest of his life. "A lot of people let their past weigh them down," he stated, "and they never do what they want to do because they think that they're not good enough. But I'm just like: 'I did a bunch of stupid s*** ... And I'm still worthy of helping.'"
He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and Lyme disease
Justin Bieber has suffered a series of health problems that hindered his return to the public eye. In 2020, he made his Lyme disease diagnosis public, putting an end to speculation that his sickly appearance was due to substance misuse. He later criticized the media for fueling such speculation by publishing unflattering photos of him looking unwell.
Two years later, Bieber was set to embark on a world tour when he suffered yet another health setback. In an emotional video posted on Instagram, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is caused by a dormant virus reactivating and causing facial paralysis. The condition caused full paralysis to one side of Bieber's face, leaving him unable to smile properly or blink with both his eyes. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he said. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously, my body is telling me I gotta slow down."
By the following year, Bieber had mostly recovered from the condition. On his Instagram story (via Today), he shared a snap of himself being able to smile again. Despite regaining facial mobility, Bieber officially canceled his world tour, having previously stated that it would be postponed pending his recovery.
Justin Bieber reportedly parted ways with Scooter Braun
Scooter Braun, famed for being Taylor Swift's nemesis, also appeared to have a falling out with Justin Bieber. The two men were once tight, with Braun managing Bieber since he was just 13 years old. But in 2023, Puck News reported that the two had parted ways after not speaking to each other in months. Soon enough, People reported that the pair's relationship had become strained and Bieber had decided to work on new music without the exec. "Justin's been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record," a source claimed. "The relationship with Scooter has run its course."
Hailey Bieber had apparently encouraged her husband to seek new management. "Hailey has a lot to do with it," a source told Us Weekly. "She's rational. [Scooter] wasn't showing up to rehearsals or concerts like he used to all the time. He [was] pretty checked out... [so] she [encouraged] Justin to evaluate other opportunities." The claims followed a mass exodus of stars from Braun's management company, with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel all reportedly parting ways with the exec.
Insiders told Entertainment Tonight that the rumors were false, and that the two men were still working together. However, matters were complicated by the fact that there were four years left on Bieber's contract with Braun, meaning that he was contractually obliged to remain with him.
The singer collaborated with SZA
There has been talk about a seventh Justin Bieber album for quite some time, to no avail. His last album, "Justice," was released in 2021, with no studio output from the singer since. Although he uploaded snaps of himself in a recording studio in 2024, he has not officially announced the release of any new music nor stated if another record is in the works.
During his break from releasing his music, Bieber collaborated with other artists. In 2023, he joined forces with SZA, appearing in the romantic video for her track "Snooze (Acoustic)" and lending vocals to its unplugged version. The largely improvised video sees the two canoodling in bed as SZA flits between various lovers, played by Bieber, Woody McClain, Young Mazino, and Benny Blanco.
In a chat with Wall Street Journal, SZA explained how Bieber's appearance in the video came to be, and how much fun the two had working together. "Justin wasn't even in the video until the video was already being shot," she explained. "Him and Hailey [Bieber] were randomly the first people to hit me on FaceTime after 'SOS' dropped ... [Bieber] showed up and he was down as f*** for the whole day and didn't trip about nothing."
The star invested in NFTs, but it backfired
Justin and Hailey Bieber's lavish life is enough to turn heads, particularly when the former is making outlandish investments. Amid the turmoil and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 became the year of non-fungible tokens. Bieber hopped on the trend the following year, investing 500 ETH, or $1.3 million, in a Bored Ape NFT. He was mocked on social media for the bizarre purchase, with the star seemingly having more money than sense. "Next time you think you're down bad, just remember that @justinbieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH," wrote one bemused X user.
Soon after, he reportedly purchased a second Bored Ape NFT, shelling out $470,000. However, the investment backfired massively, its value dropping by a shocking 95%, and reported to be worth a paltry $59,000 by 2023.
That year, Bieber — along with fellow stars Paris Hilton and Madonna — was named in a lawsuit against elite auction house Sotheby's, which was accused of misleading consumers and exploiting the aforementioned celebrities' status to flog NFTs. Among the damning allegations is that Bieber was reportedly paid in NFTs to promote them on Instagram. "The Sotheby's stamp of approval played a big part in the deceptive promotion of the NFT collection as a legitimate investment," attorney Sean Masson told The Telegraph. "Unfortunately, Sotheby's over-hyped auction turned out to be a farce that served as the starting point for the massive scheme alleged to have defrauded investors." Bieber has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.
Justin Bieber has been keeping busy with his fashion line
Though he's seemingly not making any new music these days, that doesn't mean Justin Bieber isn't keeping super busy. The singer first ventured into fashion design in 2019, debuting his street style brand Drew. By 2022, the label enjoyed a surge in popularity, becoming a cult classic characterized by its approach to dopamine dressing. "Justin and I will text each other, going back and forth on what's cool and what we like," co-founder and Bieber bestie Ryan Good told Vogue at the time. "Obviously, his eye is so amazing; he's got really great taste. We are always sending ideas like 'this would be cool' or 'what about these colors?'"
In 2024, Bieber collaborated with NHL and Adidas, a fitting partnership for the avid hockey fan. This was the NHL's second sartorial venture with the star, who had previously helped design an alternate jersey for his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs.
The 2024 collab featured a series of colorful NHL jerseys, modeled by Bieber. "The All-Star Weekend in Toronto is the perfect setting for a fresh perspective on the All-Star jersey," the NHL's Brian Jennings told Billboard. "The vibrant colors in this year's All-Star collection are both youthful and classic and offer the perfect complement to the young NHL talent set to meet in Toronto for this year's NHL All-Star Weekend."
He suffered a further setback when his friend died
In April 2024, Justin Bieber's friend and former roommate, the rapper Chris King (real name Chris Cheeks), was shot and killed in Nashville at only 32 years old. King and a friend were reportedly shot following an attempted robbery by a group of three perpetrators; the second victim survived their injuries. On X, Nashville PD stated that 19-year-old Adrian Cameron was suspected of killing King. Cameron had previously been linked to a 2021 murder, which occurred when he was 16, and had been on an ankle monitor at the time of King's murder.
Just months before his death, King posted a snap of himself and Bieber hugging and laughing on Instagram. "Fun fact: i lived at my brother krib [sic] for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago," he wrote. "Glad some people never change no matter what. all love, forever extended family." Following King's demise, Bieber reposted the poignant photo on his Instagram story (via the Los Angeles Times), writing, "Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother."
Justin Bieber has reportedly been struggling in his private life
Divorce rumors began swirling around Justin and Hailey Bieber soon into their 2018 marriage. Though the pair appeared to be stronger than ever in the subsequent years, with Hailey supporting her husband throughout his personal struggles, there were reports of discord between the two in March 2024.
The following month, Bieber posted a carousel of images on Instagram — including a selfie in which he was visibly crying — without a caption or context. "A pretty crier," Hailey cryptically commented on the snap, simply fueling further speculation about what exactly was going down in the Bieber abode. According to sources who chatted to InTouch Weekly, friends were growing increasingly concerned over Bieber's behavior, concerns that were exacerbated by his apparently erratic surprise Coachella appearance that month. "He has severe ups and downs," an insider claimed. Furthermore, body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Bieber's selfies indicated a man in severe distress. "It's a very sad image that creates a desire to nurture and support ... The one tear signals genuine distress that has perhaps been bottled up for years," James claimed. "It is leaking out rather than flowing and that makes it all the sadder here."
However, an insider told the Daily Mail that Bieber's tears were not the result of marriage troubles. Rather, he's an emotional person who was apparently expressing his religious devotion through tears. "He is being vulnerable, and he believes it shows some maturity that he once didn't have," they said.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or mental health, or has experienced a hate crime, contact the relevant resources below:
-
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
-
The VictimConnect Hotline by phone at 1-855-4-VICTIM or by chat for more information or assistance in locating services to help. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.