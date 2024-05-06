Halle Bailey Has A Closer Connection To Diddy Than You Think

Halle Bailey has seemingly made several viable relationships in the entertainment industry with A-listers such as Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Serena Williams. However, the singer and songwriter has a closer connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs than some may think, with their relatives spending time together. In December 2023, images surfaced online of what appeared to be Halle's younger brother, Branson Bailey, at a concert with a young woman who appeared to be Diddy's daughter, Chance Combs. Both she and Branson shared the photos on their respective Instagram Stories, though rumors of them dating did not arise until February 2024.

The teens spent Valentine's Day together, which the youngest brother of Chloe and Halle Bailey documented on his Instagram Story. In the adorable video, the pair were spending time at home practicing a unique handshake. While neither Bailey sister nor Diddy have commented on the blossoming relationship publicly, the two have continued to enjoy one another's company, spending another special evening with one another that made headlines.