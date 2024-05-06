Dwayne Johnson Has Made His Feelings About Joe Biden Clear

Dwayne Johnson has made his thoughts about President Joe Biden known on multiple occasions. The professional wrestler famously endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in September 2020, calling the pair ​​" the best choice to lead our country." As an independent voter, Johnson had never endorsed a political candidate prior to this move. He even sat down with Biden and Harris to ask their intentions for the American people. While Johnson appeared optimistic about the pair, it seems that in the following years, his feelings towards the president changed.

The first signs of this came about in November 2023. During an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Johnson revealed that he had friends who were both Republican and Democrats, but those in the latter group were more loyal to the party than Biden himself. Months later, he would once again share his sentiments surrounding the country's leader, even expressing disappointment for the supposed friction his endorsement caused. In fact, he insisted that he wouldn't publicly endorse Joe Biden — or any other political content, for that matter — ever again.