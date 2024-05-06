Dwayne Johnson Has Made His Feelings About Joe Biden Clear
Dwayne Johnson has made his thoughts about President Joe Biden known on multiple occasions. The professional wrestler famously endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in September 2020, calling the pair " the best choice to lead our country." As an independent voter, Johnson had never endorsed a political candidate prior to this move. He even sat down with Biden and Harris to ask their intentions for the American people. While Johnson appeared optimistic about the pair, it seems that in the following years, his feelings towards the president changed.
The first signs of this came about in November 2023. During an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Johnson revealed that he had friends who were both Republican and Democrats, but those in the latter group were more loyal to the party than Biden himself. Months later, he would once again share his sentiments surrounding the country's leader, even expressing disappointment for the supposed friction his endorsement caused. In fact, he insisted that he wouldn't publicly endorse Joe Biden — or any other political content, for that matter — ever again.
Dwayne Johnson refused to endorse another president
Despite his apparent enthusiasm surrounding President Joe Biden securing the 2020 election, Dwayne Johnson sang a much different tune by April 2024. During an interview with Fox News, the "Walking Tall" actor shared that lending public support to a candidate may have been a bad idea.
"I realized that what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division. And that got me," he told host Will Cain, adding, "So I realize now going into this election, I'm not going to do that. I wouldn't do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that, in my DNA. So in the spirit of that, there's going to be no endorsement." After the interview began to circulate, Cain defended Johnson against critics, explaining on his show, "He did not say to me that he regrets endorsing Joe Biden. He did say he regrets making any political endorsement." While he is not backing any other candidates, Johnson may be exploring a political career of his own.
Johnson has teased the idea of running for president
Dwayne Johnson may believe he can do a better job in the White House than President Biden. He teased a campaign in December 2017, admitting to Variety that he would consider entering the 2024 race. In November 2023, he would once again toy around with the idea of running, even revealing to Trevor Noah on his "What Now?" podcast that he was asked to run for president by an unidentified political party in 2022. Their request arrived after a 2021 poll found that 46% of Americans would vote for Johnson for president.
"It was a big deal, and it came out of the blue. It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research," Johnson told Noah (via Business Insider). The WWE superstar did not enter the 2024 race, citing his desire to spend time with his children. Biden has not commented on Johnson's refusal to endorse him or his own possible future campaign. However, with his focus being on re-election and defeating his biggest opponent, Donald Trump, it's unlikely he will respond to "The Rock."