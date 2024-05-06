Fashion Expert Tells Us Kimberly Guilfoyle Should Trade Her Trend Obsession For Timeless Style
Most of us are in need of a glow-up at one point or another. This is something that TV personality and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, may be experiencing. From her attempt at the coquette trend for her son's prom to her bad take on the rosette trend, the star's controversial and inappropriate outfits even have Donald Trump fans turning on her. According to a fashion expert, though, revamping her wardrobe and waving farewell to bad outfits for good wouldn't be difficult for Guilfoyle. It's all about ditching trends.
The List exclusively consulted Michelle Washington, "THE" TV Style Expert and Fashion Stylist, about Guilfoyle's fashion fails, and according to her, there's a reason the star is getting so much press for her bad looks. "Guilfoyle tends to favor outfits that are flashy, revealing, or overly glamorous, which can sometimes come across as attention-seeking or inappropriate for certain occasions," Washington explains. Showing lots of skin, sporting unbalanced, tight silhouettes, and opting for bold colors and patterns can have this effect. According to Washington, "While Guilfoyle aims for a glamorous look, some critics argue that her fashion choices lack sophistication. This might manifest in outfits that appear cheaply made, overly loud, or lacking in refined taste." One of Guilfoyle's frequent offenses is dressing up too much for an occasion, which can draw attention for the wrong reasons. "Wearing highly glamorous attire to a more casual or somber occasion can seem out of place," says Washington. Luckily, pinpointing Guilfoyle's problems also provides solutions.
Guilfoyle should develop her personal style
Michelle Washington believes that there's a simple fix for solving Kimberly Guilfoyle's main fashion problem. "Guilfoyle's fashion choices sometimes appear to prioritize current trends over timeless style," Washington exclusively told The List. She pointed out that this makes her outfits look out-of-date quickly. Furthermore, committing to every trend that comes along can also make it look like Guilfoyle is trying to be someone she's not. "Some critics argue that Guilfoyle's fashion choices come across as trying too hard or lacking authenticity. This perception arises if her outfits seem contrived or overly calculated rather than genuinely reflective of her personal style," notes Washington. Not hopping on too many trends and, instead, getting in touch with her true personal style, may help.
According to Washington, "The key to maintaining individuality is staying true to oneself." In Guilfoyle's case, Washington believes that she "should continue to wear what makes her feel confident and comfortable, while also being open to exploring new styles and trends that resonate with her personal aesthetic." She says that Guilfoyle "could consider tailored clothing to enhance her figure and create a polished look. She could also opt for well-fitted blazers, trousers, and dresses that accentuate her shape without being too revealing." A surefire way to look like yourself, but better? Sign us up!