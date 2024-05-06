Fashion Expert Tells Us Kimberly Guilfoyle Should Trade Her Trend Obsession For Timeless Style

Most of us are in need of a glow-up at one point or another. This is something that TV personality and fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, may be experiencing. From her attempt at the coquette trend for her son's prom to her bad take on the rosette trend, the star's controversial and inappropriate outfits even have Donald Trump fans turning on her. According to a fashion expert, though, revamping her wardrobe and waving farewell to bad outfits for good wouldn't be difficult for Guilfoyle. It's all about ditching trends.

The List exclusively consulted Michelle Washington, "THE" TV Style Expert and Fashion Stylist, about Guilfoyle's fashion fails, and according to her, there's a reason the star is getting so much press for her bad looks. "Guilfoyle tends to favor outfits that are flashy, revealing, or overly glamorous, which can sometimes come across as attention-seeking or inappropriate for certain occasions," Washington explains. Showing lots of skin, sporting unbalanced, tight silhouettes, and opting for bold colors and patterns can have this effect. According to Washington, "While Guilfoyle aims for a glamorous look, some critics argue that her fashion choices lack sophistication. This might manifest in outfits that appear cheaply made, overly loud, or lacking in refined taste." One of Guilfoyle's frequent offenses is dressing up too much for an occasion, which can draw attention for the wrong reasons. "Wearing highly glamorous attire to a more casual or somber occasion can seem out of place," says Washington. Luckily, pinpointing Guilfoyle's problems also provides solutions.