Is Barron The Most Humble Trump Sibling? Touching Story Paints Him In New Light
Barron Trump's life at 18 years old is quite different from his siblings' lives at that age. Based on an account from Patrick Bet-David, host of the "PBD Podcast," Barron may be the most humble of his siblings, too. While at Donald Trump's club, Mar-a-Lago, to film a podcast episode with boxer Ryan Garcia, Bet-David reportedly had an interaction with Barron that showed his humble side.
In a clip from one of Bet-David's speaking engagements, later uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, he discussed his interaction with Barron. "We're doing a podcast with Ryan Garcia, [Barron] stays there, and ... he says, 'Let me walk you to your car,'" Bet-David recounted. The son of a billionaire who's a president says, 'Let me walk you to your car.' He's working customer service."
According to Bet-David, Barron also acknowledged his father's hard work on that walk: "[Barron] says, 'Look. No matter what I do, no matter what my brothers do, no matter how much money we make, our success, we'll never come close to what our father had to do. 'Cause he really had the hard life, not us. We have an easy life.'"
Is Bet-David's story even true?
Patrick Bet-David commended Barron Trump for that mindset at the young age of 18. If Bet-David's story is legitimate, Barron seems to be much more humble than his older siblings. For instance, Donald Trump Jr. made a ridiculous request while testifying in his father's fraud trial, requesting to the sketch artist, "Make me look sexy." However, some people have cast a critical eye on Bet-David, which calls the legitimacy of his story into question.
People on Reddit and X users have described Bet-David's business, PHP Agency, as a multi-level marketing scheme. Also, part of his story about Barron seems potentially false based on how Donald Trump got his start. One critic replied to Bet-David's video and questioned Donald's so-called "hard life" that Barron supposedly mentioned. They added, "He grew up the son of a millionaire that loaned him nearly a hundred million dollars to get his own empire started." The real number was about $70 million, but Donald got much more money from his father over time.
Whether he actually said those things to Bet-David or not, Barron's true personality might be different than expected, setting him apart from his family.