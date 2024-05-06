Is Barron The Most Humble Trump Sibling? Touching Story Paints Him In New Light

Barron Trump's life at 18 years old is quite different from his siblings' lives at that age. Based on an account from Patrick Bet-David, host of the "PBD Podcast," Barron may be the most humble of his siblings, too. While at Donald Trump's club, Mar-a-Lago, to film a podcast episode with boxer Ryan Garcia, Bet-David reportedly had an interaction with Barron that showed his humble side.

In a clip from one of Bet-David's speaking engagements, later uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, he discussed his interaction with Barron. "We're doing a podcast with Ryan Garcia, [Barron] stays there, and ... he says, 'Let me walk you to your car,'" Bet-David recounted. The son of a billionaire who's a president says, 'Let me walk you to your car.' He's working customer service."

According to Bet-David, Barron also acknowledged his father's hard work on that walk: "[Barron] says, 'Look. No matter what I do, no matter what my brothers do, no matter how much money we make, our success, we'll never come close to what our father had to do. 'Cause he really had the hard life, not us. We have an easy life.'"