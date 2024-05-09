10 Times Royals Got Caught Crying In Public
Gone are the times when royals felt compelled to put up impenetrable facades of bravado, even in the moments when they didn't feel so tough. Modern-era aristocrats have not just appreciated but embraced public displays of emotion, ushering in a welcome era of honesty. It may seem like one needs to really rack their brain to conjure up an image of someone like the eternally neutral-faced Queen Elizabeth II getting misty-eyed. But believe it or not, there exist many pictures of the late royal tearing up. Unsurprisingly, the queen was not emotionless, just well-seasoned. As royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said, "The best way to avoid criticism is to give away nothing, but it takes a will of steel and many years of practice" (via USA Today).
While there are no diktats that prevent royals from letting their human sides show, it is generally understood that they keep any display of supposed vulnerability to a minimum. Such stoicism has not always proved possible in situations of extreme grief or happiness when their emotions were riding uncontrollably high. These sensitive moments have only contributed to relatability in which the royals are not often described. As royal historian Ed Owens noted, albeit in the context of Princess Catherine's photoshopping debacle, for trust to be established between them and the public, the royals must ensure "that any information they put out there is as true to reality as possible" (via Time). Here are times royals were caught crying in public.
Meghan Markle was in tears at the queen's funeral
Meghan Markle's strained circumstances with the British royal family hardly cut deep wounds into her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, to whom she remained committed right till the end. In what was an emotional culmination of her unique bond with her grandmother-in-law, Meghan flew down to Britain for her funeral in 2022, mourning the loss at par with the rest of the royal family. She wore an all-black ensemble and a somber expression on her face that was often wet with tears. Talking to Variety about processing the grief, Meghan said, "I've reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."
When Meghan joined the firm in 2018, royal commentators generally had positive feedback on the rapport she seemed to share with the queen. Questions, however, arose about the status of their cordiality after Meghan and Prince Harry's relocation to the United States snowballed into contentious interviews, shocking allegations, and their estrangement from the royal family. Through every bombshell they dropped though, Meghan and Harry were particular about publicizing how close they still were to the queen. That confession barely deterred critics from scrutinizing Meghan's tears at Elizabeth's funeral. According to the Mirror, a viral theory on social media claimed that Meghan had put her acting chops to use by faking her tears.
Princess Diana cried during a hospice visit
Princess Diana was not called the people's princess for nothing. She was famed and beloved for her characteristic ability to empathize and engage deeply with humanitarian issues. But her visit to Southport back in 1992, though spurred by a charitable cause, captured public attention for radically different reasons. The Princess of Wales was in the Merseyside town for the opening of Queenscourt Hospice when she underwent a major emotional breakdown in public. Local paper the Southport Visiter detailed Diana's interactions with people outside the hospice before "her eyes filled with tears and she cut short her walkabout, jumping into her waiting car" (via Stand Up For Southport).
One would think that the somber setting of the palliative center might have moved the princess to tears but the press at the time conjectured otherwise. The charity opening had marked Diana's first official engagement after rumors of her impending separation from King Charles III began circulating. Parts of the vividly descriptive biography "Diana: Her True Story" – which contained disturbing details of Diana's alleged suicide attempts — had begun appearing in the media pre-release, which led to wide speculation about her private life around the time she went to Southport. As per The Washington Post, photographers scrambled to get the "Diana crying shot" which was reckoned to be evidence of the princess' fragile emotional state. The tell-all book, written by Andrew Morton with inputs from Diana herself, hit the market soon after the Southport incident.
Tears streamed down Princess Charlene's face at her controversial wedding
It's far from unusual to see a bride shed a tear or two on her wedding day. What's rarer is seeing her cry to a point where it seems like a distress signal. That's pretty much how Princess Charlene's tears were interpreted back in 2011 when she tied the knot with Prince Albert II of Monaco. Visuals from their wedding splashed across the global press, unforgettably showing Charlene's cheeks glistening with tears as she kept a handkerchief handy. The Guardian reported that the prince "begged in a whisper" to stop his bride from crying, while ABC News highlighted how Charlene supposedly flinched when Albert asked her for a kiss. The circumstances inspired some gloomy nicknames for Charlene, such as Prisoner Bride.
Though she later explained away her tears as being customary for a bride, it was impossible to ignore the fact that the Olympic swimmer had tried to escape Monaco thrice in the run-up to her wedding amid allegations of Albert's infidelity. The playboy prince was said to have fathered a third lovechild in addition to the two he already had out of wedlock, and reportedly underwent DNA tests at Charlene's behest for proof of truth. While Charlene's attempts to bolt were intercepted by Monaco each time, they marked the start of enduring speculation over her relationship with Albert. Even after over a decade of marriage, Charlene is rarely seen wearing her wedding ring in public.
Queen Elizabeth II was emotional at a remembrance service in 2002
Contrary to claims made in the third season of "The Crown" about Queen Elizabeth II's inability to cry over the 1966 Aberfan disaster, the late monarch was photographed getting teary-eyed on more than one occasion during her reign. One such moving picture dates back to 2002 when she attended the Remembrance Day service at Westminster Abbey in honor of military martyrs. The press there captured the perennially stoic-faced queen in a somber state, dressed in all-black with tears streaming down her face. It was notably the first time she was attending the annual holiday without her mother Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, who died earlier that same year in March.
The widely popular image has been falsely credited to other solemn events over the years, including Prince Philip's death in 2021 — an incident that inspired more public emotions from Elizabeth. "There have been more times she's been in tears than people recognize or choose to remember," said the queen's biographer Sally Bedell Smith (via USA Today). Nevertheless, the late queen's seeming lack of emotional expression remained a key feature of her life as a public figure, something royal experts attribute to her upbringing and sense of propriety as the head of state. "She is a woman of deep feeling but she works very hard to present an impassive face," Bedell Smith added.
Meghan Markle broke down more than once in her documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the British royals, the press, and the public was fraught with tension when "Harry & Meghan" was released in 2022. But the Netflix documentary gave audiences a glimpse into the full extent of their troubles, with candid first-person accounts from the couple that involved many tears. More than once, Meghan broke down on camera while talking about her time in Britain and the pushback that came her way after the pair decided to exit the royal family. "You are making people want to kill me," she said in Episode 5, which focused on the hate she received online and in the press. "It's not just some story. You are making me scared."
The episode also included a clip of the couple attending a guided meditation session that left Meghan overwhelmed. While the series received massive numbers, pulling in a record debut viewership of 81.6 million hours for Netflix, reviews for it were mixed. Shows like "The View" had especially harsh feedback to share about the documentary, with speaker Ana Navarro calling it great marketing. "I just wish that every time I saw Meghan and Harry they weren't crying and wiping away tears, and they were giving me something positive," she said. The documentary was the first of several productions Netflix was slated to partner with Harry and Meghan on but, per TheWrap, the future of the $100 million deal stands on rocky ground.
Frederik X was overcome with emotion after becoming King of Denmark
King Frederik X let his emotions flow freely during his swearing-in ceremony as the monarch of Denmark in 2024. As thousands flooded the streets outside Christiansborg Palace to witness the historic moment, the royal premier appeared visibly overwhelmed and, between smiles and waves, could be seen wiping away tears. These sentiments were all but expected, given that Frederik took over from his mother Queen Margrethe II, who, in a surprising turn of events, stepped down from the throne after reigning for 52 years. It marked the first such abdication in nearly 900 years, supposedly brought on by a back surgery Margrethe underwent in 2023.
"My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It is a task I have approached all my life," Frederik said in his first official address as king (via The Guardian). Given how rare it was to see a male sovereign put his emotions on candid display, Frederik's reaction to the ascension was widely covered in the press and contrasted with the stoicism of King Charles III's coronation. The Guardian reported that the formal handover was also a highly emotional affair behind closed doors, with Margrethe tearing up while signing her abdication. She served as Denmark's longest-reigning monarch but also its most popular, leading to speculation over the reason behind her premature resignation. There were suggestions that it was a redemptive act for Frederik, who was accused of cheating on his wife.
Crown Princess Victoria shed tears at a memorial concert in Stockholm
The Stockholm terror attack marked a tragic moment for Sweden, leaving the whole country in the throes of grief. Crown Princess Victoria led the mass mourning in 2017 — and then every year after that — with a visit to the site of the attack in Drottninggatan, where a hijacked truck was driven into crowds on the street and ultimately crashed into a department store, killing five people and injuring many others. "I feel an enormous sorrow and emptiness," Victoria said at the time, with CNN reporting that the heir apparent was choked with emotion. Her tears resurfaced when she attended a memorial concert honoring attack victims a year after the tragedy, moved as she watched tributes in the company of frontline workers and her family.
Victoria, who will succeed her father King Carl XVI Gustaf on the throne, has emerged as a popular royal not just in her home country but all of Europe. The striking candor with which she has publicly spoken about her experiences with anorexia and dyslexia is largely uncharacteristic of a royal and, therefore, has been thoroughly admired by audiences. "The performance anxiety I had is still there. I've been given different kinds of tools and learned how to manage it," the Swedish heiress told public broadcaster SVT in a rather frank interview that also touched upon mental health issues among the youth (via The Telegraph).
Talking about parenthood made Prince Harry teary
Prince Archie's birth in 2019 was significant for more reasons than one. For starters, Buckingham Palace had been thoroughly rattled in the run-up to it, overcast by allegations of racism and mental health neglect brought up during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's infamous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. It also signaled the bittersweet arrival of a royal scion whose prominence within the monarchy would likely be incalculable, given his parents' decision to step away from the crown. But its maximum importance was naturally felt by Meghan and Harry, who were overwhelmed by the birth of their first child after everything that had transpired.
The world caught a glimpse of the emotions involved during a vulnerable moment where Harry broke down while talking about his son at the WellChild Awards in 2019. "Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child and no one else did at the time, but we did. And I remember ... " He only got so far before his emotions got the better of him and he had to pause to regain his composure. He went on to recount the emotions he and Meghan went through as expectant parents and how the experience of parenthood moved him. Harry and Meghan, who also welcomed Princess Lilibet in 2021, are bringing up their children in the laidback locales of California, away from the eyes of the British press and the ever-volatile palace dynamics.
Princess Beatrice didn't hold back her tears at Prince Philip's memorial
Prince Philip's death in 2021 marked an emotional moment for all of Britain, which lost its longest-serving royal consort. Inside the walls of Buckingham Palace, the loss was felt more personally. Princess Beatrice, one of Philip's eight grandchildren, epitomized the royal family's grief over the passing of their seniormost member. She was overcome with emotion at the memorial service held for the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, even holding her hymn sheet up to cover her sobs at one point. Beatrice's outburst was prominently noticeable, given her positioning near other key royals like Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, whose reactions cameras were keenly focused on that day.
This was not the first time Beatrice got overwhelmed with regard to her grandfather. Appearing on the 2016 ITV documentary "Our Queen at Ninety," she gushed profusely about Philip. "My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional," Beatrice said (via Daily Express). "I'm very lucky there have been so many times where I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather." One of these would presumably have been her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020. A picture from the private ceremony, among the only few to be made public, showed Philip and Elizabeth looking lovingly at the happy couple outside the chapel. It marked the last time the royal pair saw any of their grandchildren get married.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium was overwhelmed at her daughter's 18th birthday
It's an emotional moment for any parent to see their child come of age. No matter how blue-blooded they may be, royals are also still human. Queen Mathilde didn't hold back her tears at the official ceremony celebrating her daughter Crown Princess Elisabeth's 18th birthday, which didn't just mark her transition to adulthood but also a key milestone in her inheritance of the Belgian throne, which she could now occupy without a regent. The nationally broadcast event in 2019 was grand, to put it mildly, with the who's who of Belgian royalty, politics, and entertainment in attendance as her father King Philippe presented her with the ceremonial Order of Leopold.
Amid the sea of dignitaries inside the Royal Palace, Mathilde's appearance was markedly distinct, as cameras captured her getting misty-eyed — presumably more as a mother than a queen watching a future sovereign take the stage. "The country can count on me," Elisabeth said in her first formal address as an adult heir, per the Irish Independent. She also commemorated her parents, who sat in the audience holding hands. "Thanks mama for your presence and your listening ear. Thanks dad for your trust. I know I can always count on you," she said. Elisabeth's ascension to the throne will be a landmark moment for Belgium, which will get its first-ever female monarch. With regard to history-making, Elisabeth takes after Mathilde, who is herself the country's first native-born queen.