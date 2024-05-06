Violet Affleck And Mom Jennifer Garner Are Complete Style Twins In New Snap
These days, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet, is all grown up. And, from the looks of a new photo of Jennifer and Violet, this mother-daughter duo doesn't just look alike; they think alike, too. If you've seen or heard from 18-year-old Violet recently, you know that from her face to her voice, she's Jennifer's twin. Yet, their shared wavelength seems to go beyond genetics; this pair also has the same unique sense of style.
Jennifer lives in Los Angeles with her and Ben's three children. She and Violet were recently photographed in Santa Monica taking a stroll together on their way out to lunch. While Violet's appearance often earns her attention thanks to how much she resembles her superstar mom, on this particular outing, their unusual coordinating ensembles caught everyone's eye, confirming that Violet is the ultimate celeb mini-me. Though, in this case, the mini-me is getting quite a bit taller than her mom. Even so, the apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree.
Jennifer and Violet share their comfy personal style
During their sunny stroll on a lovely May day, Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck showed off their transitional spring looks and proved just how much their wardrobes have in common. Both women sported midi-length floral dresses. Jennifer's dress was light blue with a collar and a tiny print, while Violet's white dress featured big, pink flowers. To quote "The Devil Wears Prada," florals for spring are, of course, not "groundbreaking," but how these ladies styled their florals is.
They each wore a buttoned-up cardigan over their dress. Jennifer's grey sweater had gold detailing, while Violet's featured a metallic floral pattern. They both sported big, chunky sneakers with their dresses, proving they're both wise enough to prioritize comfortable footwear for outdoor walks. They wore their straight brunette locks down, and Jennifer wore a pair of square sunglasses that coordinated with Violet's square lenses. It's clear that this mother-daughter duo loves a cute yet comfy ensemble and knows how to put one together in an unusual way that looks mismatched yet chic. Talk about taking that uncanny family resemblance one step further!