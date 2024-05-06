Violet Affleck And Mom Jennifer Garner Are Complete Style Twins In New Snap

These days, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet, is all grown up. And, from the looks of a new photo of Jennifer and Violet, this mother-daughter duo doesn't just look alike; they think alike, too. If you've seen or heard from 18-year-old Violet recently, you know that from her face to her voice, she's Jennifer's twin. Yet, their shared wavelength seems to go beyond genetics; this pair also has the same unique sense of style.

Jennifer lives in Los Angeles with her and Ben's three children. She and Violet were recently photographed in Santa Monica taking a stroll together on their way out to lunch. While Violet's appearance often earns her attention thanks to how much she resembles her superstar mom, on this particular outing, their unusual coordinating ensembles caught everyone's eye, confirming that Violet is the ultimate celeb mini-me. Though, in this case, the mini-me is getting quite a bit taller than her mom. Even so, the apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree.