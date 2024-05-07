Keith Urban Is Total Husband Goals With Nicole Kidman At 2024 Met Gala
If there's one thing we know for sure about Keith Urban, it's that he loves his wife Nicole Kidman more than anything. And he's definitely not afraid to show that love for the world-famous actor in public either. In fact, Urban got fans talking when he and Kidman were making what we feel like he'd call "Memories of Us" on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala. Though he's very much a star in his own right (Urban has sold around 20.7 million albums in the U.S. alone, according to Billboard), the "Somebody Like You" singer was all about letting Kidman have her moment at the star-studded New York fashion event.
In a red carpet video shared by Entertainment Tonight on X, formerly known as Twitter, Urban was seen holding Kidman's hand at first, but he quickly stepped back so that all eyes were on her. The singer-songwriter, who matched his gorgeous wife in classic black and white, didn't even appear to be posing for the shots. Instead, Urban simply gazed lovingly at Kidman, and unsurprisingly fans gushed over the subtle husband and wife moment.
It's date night for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/hJUpNAfJD2
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024
"Get you a man who looks at you the way Keith Urban looks at Nicole Kidman," one person wrote on X alongside a sweet photo of the celebrity couple from the event. Another tweeted, "Love the met gala husbands who are famous too but know tonight is about their partner. Taika Waititi with Rita Ora is the best example but props to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman too."
Keith Urban is a big source of support for Nicole Kidman
Speaking to People as she left her hotel for the 2024 Met Gala, Nicole Kidman revealed how much having Keith Urban by her side during big events like this really means to her. Despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, with a celebrated career spanning decades, the Oscar-winning actor acknowledged that she still gets anxious before hitting the red carpet. However, Kidman — who notably doesn't speak about her former husband, Tom Cruise, out of respect for Urban) — noted as she gestured towards her husband, "I have my man with me."
It sounds like the "You'll Think of Me" hitmaker, who shares two daughters with Kidman, was a solid source of support throughout their big night out too. Kidman's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, revealed that the country music superstar was by his wife's side from the outset. "We had so much fun trying to figure out what look to create on Nicole. Keith was with us, and Demna from Balenciaga also came by to say hello — it was a very special night," he proudly confirmed to British Vogue of the fashion gala, where there were some pretty questionable looks.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have never shied away from their love
While it's certainly swoon-worthy to see Keith Urban showing his love for Nicole Kidman in such a loving and public way at the 2024 Met Gala, it's not exactly anything new for this loved-up couple. The two have walked several red carpets together over the years and have always made it clear that they aren't afraid to show some affection for one another while doing it. They also don't shy away from gushing about one another in interviews, with both sharing only the sweetest sentiments about their long-lasting love. "We're very suited and I'm incredibly lucky to have met him," Kidman said while discussing Urban during a 2022 appearance on "CBS Mornings."
She continued, "I met him later in life and it's been the most [...] the best thing that's ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me." Urban shared a similar sentiment in one of his many loving Instagram posts dedicated to his wife just the year prior. To celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary, the country star uploaded a photo of himself and Kidman embracing alongside the caption: "Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!! my life started when you said 'I do' 5475 days ago today." Yeah, it's safe to say that these two are total couple goals.