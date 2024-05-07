Keith Urban Is Total Husband Goals With Nicole Kidman At 2024 Met Gala

If there's one thing we know for sure about Keith Urban, it's that he loves his wife Nicole Kidman more than anything. And he's definitely not afraid to show that love for the world-famous actor in public either. In fact, Urban got fans talking when he and Kidman were making what we feel like he'd call "Memories of Us" on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala. Though he's very much a star in his own right (Urban has sold around 20.7 million albums in the U.S. alone, according to Billboard), the "Somebody Like You" singer was all about letting Kidman have her moment at the star-studded New York fashion event.

In a red carpet video shared by Entertainment Tonight on X, formerly known as Twitter, Urban was seen holding Kidman's hand at first, but he quickly stepped back so that all eyes were on her. The singer-songwriter, who matched his gorgeous wife in classic black and white, didn't even appear to be posing for the shots. Instead, Urban simply gazed lovingly at Kidman, and unsurprisingly fans gushed over the subtle husband and wife moment.

It's date night for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/hJUpNAfJD2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

"Get you a man who looks at you the way Keith Urban looks at Nicole Kidman," one person wrote on X alongside a sweet photo of the celebrity couple from the event. Another tweeted, "Love the met gala husbands who are famous too but know tonight is about their partner. Taika Waititi with Rita Ora is the best example but props to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman too."