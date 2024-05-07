Who Is King Charles' Bodyguard? What We Know About The King's Protector & Why He Went Viral

Protecting the king is one important job, so King Charles III's bodyguard certainly has his work cut out for him. Charles' personal bodyguard, whose name isn't known by the public, can often be seen sticking close to the king and scanning the crowds during royal appearances. Yet, despite his serious, focused demeanor and tendency to lay low and concentrate closely on his job, he's gathered a bit of a fan base of his own.

Being the center of attention is basically the opposite of Charles' personal bodyguard's job. Interestingly, though, it's the guard's commitment to this role that has earned him his fans. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. At the time of her death, Charles immediately took over as the new monarch, and this major promotion gave him a lot more power and a lot more importance in the eyes of the public. This was when the world started seeing Charles' new bodyguard, and his unique, stoic vibes and impressive facial hair have earned him plenty of attention since then.