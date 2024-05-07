Trump's Reaction To Stormy Daniels' Claim About His Life With Melania Speaks Volumes

While in court for his hush money trial, Donald Trump has proved that actions do indeed speak louder than words. For instance, even if his behavior shows no concerns, Donald's unkempt looks tell a different story. When Stormy Daniels took the stand to disclose information about her alleged affair with Donald and the subsequent alleged hush money payout, one thing she said caused him to have a telling reaction.

During Daniels' testimony, she gave details about the alleged one-night stand she and Donald had in 2006. Daniels claimed they had a short discussion about Donald's wife, Melania Trump, while in his hotel room the night of the affair. The former president apparently shared a tidbit of information that could shine a light on his and Melania's relationship. According to CNN, "[Daniels] recalled Trump saying, 'We don't sleep in the same room.' Trump closed his eyes, shook his head and murmured to his attorneys at the defense table as she said this."

Donald's reaction to Daniels' testimony speaks volumes. After spending a significant portion of time glaring during Daniels' testimony, this new reaction implies he could be nervous such information is now on the record.