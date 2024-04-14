Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie Xo, And Her Stunning Transformation

The following article mentions addiction and domestic abuse.

The past few years have been transformative ones for country singer Jelly Roll. He's catapulted from obscurity to the pinnacle of the music industry. Thanks to the success of 2021's "Ballads of the Broken" and 2023's "Whitsitt Chapel," his stardom seems to increase by the day, while he's won so many music industry awards that he's probably running out of shelf space.

As his legions of fans are well aware, he didn't achieve all that success on his own; standing by his side through it all, good times and bad, has been his wife, Bunnie Xo. While Jelly Roll's shady history — including numerous stints in jail before turning his life around by discovering salvation in music — is well known, his spouse's origin story is no less fascinating, a roller-coaster ride from a difficult childhood to a whole new beginning as a social media superstar and aspiring media mogul. Like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, and Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Bunnie and Jelly Roll are a powerhouse couple in the country music world.

So who is the increasingly popular and often-misunderstood woman behind one of Nashville's hottest new stars? Find out by reading further to learn all about Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, and her stunning transformation.