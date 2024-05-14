The Major Faux Pas Prince William And Kate Middleton Made At King Charles' Coronation

It seems like King Charles III was going to keep with his timing no matter what, and he walked in, presumably at his scheduled time, which left William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte to enter after him — Prince George was one of the Pages of Honour for King Charles' coronation, and he helped carry his grandfather's long ceremonial robe as he walked into Westminster Abbey.

"It is unusual for the two most important arrivals at such a significant event, and over such a well-trodden route, to be so unpunctual. The result is some frantic rewriting of the running order," Robert Hardman wrote, according to People. "There isn't time for the Waleses and their two younger children to enter ahead of the King and Queen. They must now follow behind and bring up the rear."

While King Charles walked down the aisle, he didn't seem to be annoyed that his son was out of place in the procession behind him, but he apparently was not pleased with having had to wait. As he and Queen Camilla arrived at the Abbey early, they waited for a bit in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, and a Sky News lip reader determined that the king had some thoughts about the unexpected pause. "We can never be on time," the king allegedly said, per The Guardian. "This is a negative. There's always something."