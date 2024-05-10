Melania Trump Lookalike Margo Martin Lives A Lavish Life

Since coming into the spotlight as a White House press assistant under Donald Trump, Margo Martin has been making headlines thanks to her very close resemblance to Melania Trump. In a notable incident in 2023, Fox News host John Roberts mistakenly identified Martin as Melania by stating that Mrs. Trump was accompanying Donald to a Miami court hearing. "Apparently it was not Melania," the anchor later said on air, as reported by the Daily Mail. He added, "A day like today with so many comings and goings, it's easy from a distance to mistake two people."

Now serving as Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, Margo Martin has made a name for herself by tailgating the former POTUS as he attempts to tackle the multitude of lawsuits thrown his way. In addition to drawing attention with her striking resemblance to the former First Lady, Martin is no stranger to a similarly luxurious lifestyle.

While not exactly as extravagant as Melania Trump's lavish life, which includes dropping substantial amounts of money on fashion and jet-setting to different parts of the world on a private plane, Martin isn't too far behind. Despite being a fairly private person, the deputy director of communications often shares glimpses of her upscale leisure activities on Instagram.