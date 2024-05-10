Melania Trump Lookalike Margo Martin Lives A Lavish Life
Since coming into the spotlight as a White House press assistant under Donald Trump, Margo Martin has been making headlines thanks to her very close resemblance to Melania Trump. In a notable incident in 2023, Fox News host John Roberts mistakenly identified Martin as Melania by stating that Mrs. Trump was accompanying Donald to a Miami court hearing. "Apparently it was not Melania," the anchor later said on air, as reported by the Daily Mail. He added, "A day like today with so many comings and goings, it's easy from a distance to mistake two people."
Now serving as Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, Margo Martin has made a name for herself by tailgating the former POTUS as he attempts to tackle the multitude of lawsuits thrown his way. In addition to drawing attention with her striking resemblance to the former First Lady, Martin is no stranger to a similarly luxurious lifestyle.
While not exactly as extravagant as Melania Trump's lavish life, which includes dropping substantial amounts of money on fashion and jet-setting to different parts of the world on a private plane, Martin isn't too far behind. Despite being a fairly private person, the deputy director of communications often shares glimpses of her upscale leisure activities on Instagram.
Margo Martin likes to travel and she likes to do it right
Glancing at Margo Martin's Instagram, her penchant for traveling is unmistakable. While the Oklahoma native's profile is a collage of cherished memories, including time spent with friends, family, and Donald Trump, it's a vibrant display of her love for globetrotting.
Thanks to her involvement in Trump's third presidential campaign, Martin also seems to enjoy exploring various U.S. cities and towns in her free time. Whether she's reveling in the beauty of Montana and Georgia or savoring the city life in New York and Texas, Martin could easily use her communications skills to pursue a travel influencer career if she ever parts way with Trump. Judging by her social media activity, Martin appears to be currently residing in Florida, a fitting choice given that it's home to Mar-a-Lago, the luxurious 62,500-square-foot resort where Trump spends a significant amount of time. With its amenities like tennis and golf courts, pools, and entertainment spaces, it's no wonder Martin finds Florida an appealing base for her adventures.
Additionally, the chic communications chief might have caught the gold fever from Trump, as she's often seen using the former POTUS' private jet to get around. Granted, it's highly unlikely she uses it for personal purposes, but being jetted across the U.S. for any reason sounds like a lavishly good time.
Margo Martin has a pricey collection of accessories
In addition to being an avid traveler, Margo Martin's lavish life is evident in her fashion choices. Often described as stylish, Martin knows her way around the latest fashion trends, and the ones she's sporting don't come cheap.
Apparently, when Martin likes something, she'll get it in multiple colors. Donald Trump's deputy director of communications didn't hesitate to spend over $8,000 to secure three of the Bottega Veneta Jodie bags in the smallest size — acquiring them in black, blue, and tan. The mini version of the sought-after tote Martin owns is priced at $2,800 on the brand's official website. The snappy dresser clearly has a passion for bags. Martin has been seen carrying what looks like Prada's Nylon Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag in green, which typically costs around $1,700. She also frequently adorns her shoulder with the YSL LouLou bag, an iconic piece that starts at $1,450, with the price varying depending on the size and material.
Aside from her pricey bag collection, eagle-eyed fashionistas surely noticed Martin has an equally impressive array of shoes. Among her favorites seem to be Gucci's Princetown leather slippers, which she was seen wearing in both black and white. On the brand's official website, a pair of the slides carries a luxe price tag of $920. As Donald Trump remains close with the Melania lookalike, particularly in the midst of his legal chaos, Martin is sure to bring a stylish touch of opulence to his court appearances.