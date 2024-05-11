Lauren Boebert's Rumored Behavior At A Past GOP Gala Left Critics Cringing
Lauren Boebert has had a key role in several major controversies since taking office as the U.S. representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district in 2020, and she continues adding to the list. At the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala in December 2023, which was held at the swanky Cipriani Wall Street, Boebert was observed having a good time. Too much of a good time according to certain witnesses, who informed CNN that they spotted her being cut off after apparently getting too drunk.
As one person quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I love the term 'overserved.' As if the congresswoman wasn't responsible for what she consumed." They also argued, "If Bobo can't be trusted to monitor her own behavior, how can she be trusted to make responsible decisions for Colorado?" Another user wrote, "BREAKING: Bartender at GOP gala does to Lauren Boebert what so many Americans wish Colorado voters would do to her political career, cut her off."
This seems to be a reference to the fact that Boebert has decided to run for reelection in a different Colorado district; she narrowly kept her seat in the 3rd district in the previous election and may feel that she has a better chance in eastern Colorado in the 4th district. However, the congresswoman's abrupt decision left some voters wondering if she actually wants to represent Colorado citizens or is just desperately trying to stay in office.
Donald Trump reportedly told Lauren Boebert to stop taking pictures with him
Plenty of commenters on X felt like Lauren Boebert was just having fun at the gala — including reportedly enjoying all the booze on offer — because, deep down, the controversial politician knows that her time at events like this might soon be coming to an end. As one person asserted: "Well she probably doesn't have much more time going to these type[s] of parties. She might as well live it up." It's worth noting, too, that several attendees disputed to the New York Post whether Boebert was cut off.
However, there's one thing that everybody seems to agree on involving Boebert's behavior at the gala — there were far too many attempted Donald Trump selfies. The congresswoman is a big, and very vocal, fan of the former president, and Boebert's relationship with Trump seems to be going strong with him publicly endorsing the congresswoman multiple times. Despite them being on good terms, apparently, Boebert went a bit too far when it came to trying to get photos with Trump at the December gala event.
"She came over between Gavin Wax and President Trump and tried to take selfies with the two of them," an eyewitness revealed. "After taking a few and being unhappy with how they looked she tried to take more selfies but she was pushed away by President Trump who said, 'That's enough.'"
Lauren Boebert has a lot going on in her personal life
Lauren Boebert's alleged antics at the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala came just a few months after her highly publicized bad behavior during a September 2023 performance of "Beetlejuice" in Denver, Colorado. The congresswoman was ultimately escorted out of the theater after she caused a severe disturbance. Boebert initially claimed that she'd just been so excited about the show that she couldn't help but sing along, but then footage from inside the theater emerged showed her vaping, taking pictures, feeling up her date (and vice versa), and then flipping off the ushers who removed her.
The controversial politician apologized after the footage went viral, acknowledging the hard time she was having in her personal life (Boebert's divorce was finalized in October 2023). The U.S. representative subsequently faced even more drama on the homefront too. Boebert's son is facing felony charges after being arrested in February 2024 following a "recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts," per CPR. In a statement about the allegations, Boebert said, "As an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen."