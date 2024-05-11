Lauren Boebert's Rumored Behavior At A Past GOP Gala Left Critics Cringing

Lauren Boebert has had a key role in several major controversies since taking office as the U.S. representative for Colorado's 3rd congressional district in 2020, and she continues adding to the list. At the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala in December 2023, which was held at the swanky Cipriani Wall Street, Boebert was observed having a good time. Too much of a good time according to certain witnesses, who informed CNN that they spotted her being cut off after apparently getting too drunk.

As one person quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I love the term 'overserved.' As if the congresswoman wasn't responsible for what she consumed." They also argued, "If Bobo can't be trusted to monitor her own behavior, how can she be trusted to make responsible decisions for Colorado?" Another user wrote, "BREAKING: Bartender at GOP gala does to Lauren Boebert what so many Americans wish Colorado voters would do to her political career, cut her off."

This seems to be a reference to the fact that Boebert has decided to run for reelection in a different Colorado district; she narrowly kept her seat in the 3rd district in the previous election and may feel that she has a better chance in eastern Colorado in the 4th district. However, the congresswoman's abrupt decision left some voters wondering if she actually wants to represent Colorado citizens or is just desperately trying to stay in office.