Trump Once Gave His Brutal Take On Anne Hathaway's Love Life (& Was More Bitter Than Her Ex)

Donald Trump had a long history of engaging in public feuds even before he became POTUS in 2016. The controversial businessman has had beef with everyone from Martha Stewart to Arnold Schwarzenegger, while Trump has also come under fire for making brutal and not-so-subtle comments about various celebs (most of them women, naturally). In 2008, he blasted Anne Hathaway for leaving her ex-boyfriend, Italian businessman Raffaello Follieri, when he got arrested for fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy. Speaking with "Access Hollywood's" Billy Bush, the former "Apprentice" host accused the "Devil Wears Prada" star of only being with Follieri for his money. As Trump reasoned, "She hasn't remained very loyal to him, has she? So when he had plenty of money, she liked him, but then after that, not as good, right?" (via Today).

Follieri gained worldwide notoriety for being involved in the so-called "Vati-Con" scandal. He was accused of tricking investors who were looking to secure Catholic church properties by lying about his supposed ties to the Vatican to embezzle millions of dollars during his relationship with Hathaway. Despite their connection, the actor was not held accountable for her ex-boyfriend's crimes, and they split right before his arrest. "It's a situation where the rug was pulled out from under me all of a sudden," Hathaway admitted to W magazine in 2008, adding, "Right now I don't have the wherewithal to be anything except professional."