Trump Once Gave His Brutal Take On Anne Hathaway's Love Life (& Was More Bitter Than Her Ex)
Donald Trump had a long history of engaging in public feuds even before he became POTUS in 2016. The controversial businessman has had beef with everyone from Martha Stewart to Arnold Schwarzenegger, while Trump has also come under fire for making brutal and not-so-subtle comments about various celebs (most of them women, naturally). In 2008, he blasted Anne Hathaway for leaving her ex-boyfriend, Italian businessman Raffaello Follieri, when he got arrested for fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy. Speaking with "Access Hollywood's" Billy Bush, the former "Apprentice" host accused the "Devil Wears Prada" star of only being with Follieri for his money. As Trump reasoned, "She hasn't remained very loyal to him, has she? So when he had plenty of money, she liked him, but then after that, not as good, right?" (via Today).
Follieri gained worldwide notoriety for being involved in the so-called "Vati-Con" scandal. He was accused of tricking investors who were looking to secure Catholic church properties by lying about his supposed ties to the Vatican to embezzle millions of dollars during his relationship with Hathaway. Despite their connection, the actor was not held accountable for her ex-boyfriend's crimes, and they split right before his arrest. "It's a situation where the rug was pulled out from under me all of a sudden," Hathaway admitted to W magazine in 2008, adding, "Right now I don't have the wherewithal to be anything except professional."
Raffaello Follieri holds no ill will towards Anne Hathaway
Unlike Donald Trump, Raffaello Follieri spoke highly of Anne Hathaway while discussing their romantic past with the Daily Mail. The Italian real estate developer, who dated the Oscar winner from 2004 to 2008, stressed that he doesn't hold a grudge against Hathaway for leaving him when she did. Well, not anymore anyway. Follieri gets that the "One Day" star had to protect her reputation, and any future acting opportunities, by distancing herself from the situation, before confirming that he has forgiven her. "I don't have anger but I've been hurt," Follieri said. During his time in prison, the inmate didn't receive a single call from Hathaway to ask how he was doing or to offer him emotional support.
The disgraced businessman recalled that her final words to him, as they spoke on the phone just a day before his arrest, were "I love you forever." They never saw each other again after that. Speaking with ABC News for the first time since completing his sentence in 2012, Follieri shared that he and Hathaway had been toying with tying the knot when things went south for him. Now, he's married to an old friend named Konstantina who stuck by Follieri during his time behind bars. Meanwhile, Hathaway is also married, to actor and producer Adam Shulman, whom she notably met in 2008, shortly before splitting from Follieri.
Inside Anne Hathaway's relationship with Donald Trump
Donald Trump accusing Anne Hathaway of being a gold digger wasn't the only time he's spoken out about the actor. The former president also commented on her looks during an interview on "The Howard Stern Show" where he rated various female celebrities based on their appearance. Surprisingly, Trump was mostly positive. Although he initially didn't find her attractive, the controversial politician grew to appreciate Hathaway's unique beauty. "She lived in Trump Tower. I like all people that live in my building. Anybody that lives in my building, even if they're really unattractive, I consider them to be beautiful," Trump quipped (via The Washington Post).
In 2013, he tweeted about Hathaway after she won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Fantine in "Les Misérables." Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the outspoken businessman enthused: "Anne Hathaway is a good winner!" Hathaway, on the other hand, has made it clear that she's not a fan of the former TV host, confessing to Elle in 2022 that she was devastated upon learning that Trump had won the presidency in 2016.
A longtime supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, the "Idea of You" star slammed Trump for revoking healthcare discrimination protections for transgender people in 2020. Addressing her "trans brothers and sisters," Hathaway wrote on Instagram, "I am as angry as I have ever been. Vote him — and all the heartless cowards that support him — out."