Britney Spears' Shadiest Jabs At Her Sister Jamie Lynn

There was a time when Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, were incredibly supportive of each other. For instance, when the "Zoey 101" star spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 2020, Jamie Lynn revealed that her elder sibling lent her talents to co-writing the theme song for the hit show and encouraged her during recording sessions. "I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, [my] big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!'" Jamie Lynn recalled. "She cheered me on, and she was a big part of that song in the original version."

When the youngest Spears kid shared similar sentiments in another chat with The Hollywood Reporter that same year, she added that the "Toxic" hitmaker gave her tons of valuable advice about showbiz too. Jamie Lynn was incredibly grateful that she had a star in her home who had gone down a similar path because she could give her some input about working on different projects and warn Jamie Lynn against the no-good ones. The "All That" alum also thanked Britney for painting an honest picture of fame that notably didn't sugar-coat the darker aspects.

However, their supportive foundation couldn't survive the media storm surrounding Britney's conservatorship. In 2008, the girls' father, Jamie Spears, became the temporary conservator of her considerable estate alongside controlling Britney's personal life. However, the supposedly temporary agreement ultimately lasted 13 years, only ending after a lengthy court battle. While the public rallied for Britney's freedom, her little sister didn't seem to be on her side.