Inside Princess Diana's Rocky Relationship With Her Older Sister Jane

She might have been a light to many, but Princess Diana's formative years were pretty dark. She was much younger than her older sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes, Baroness Fellowes, and they had somewhat of a disjointed relationship, thanks to McCorquodale and Fellowes being away at boarding school for most of Diana's childhood. However, Diana and her brother, Charles Spencer, had a very special bond because they only had each other after their mother abandoned them. "I did a lot of very profound work on my unhappy childhood last year, which was agonizing and horrible," Spencer told The Times in 2020. "I don't say that out of self-pity, it was intriguing to me that it was so desperately unpleasant." He recalled how their mother promised 5-year-old Diana that she would visit. "Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came," Spencer said.

Even though Diana had two sisters, it's said that she was only particularly close to one of them — McCorquodale. The princess once said that her oldest sister was the only person she could really trust. She had a rocky relationship with Fellowes, who was four years her senior, and also married into royalty. Fellowes' husband, Robert Fellowes, was Queen Elizabeth II's assistant private secretary in 1978 when they tied the knot. While Fellowes and Diana grew closer during the princess' time as a member of the royal family, things turned sour between them when Diana's marriage to then-Prince Charles crumbled.