Mark Wahlberg's Daughter Inherited His Snarky Sense Of Humor

Not only is Grace Wahlberg not afraid to sass her dad, but she also loves to troll him! In 2023, an Instagram video of Mark Wahlberg's youngest daughter poking fun at him while promoting the actor's clothing line MUNICIPAL and Performance Inspired workout supplements made the rounds on social media. The clip, which was also picked up by news sites, shows Grace pretending to be her father while dressed in head-to-toe MUNICIPAL — from the hat down to her shoes. Later, she is seen holding a tub of Mark's protein powder and repeating a catchphrase he uses when plugging the supplement: "Inspire to be better. Stay prayed up, make your protein shakes." The difference is, she cracks up while doing so.

Grace continues mocking her father as he laughs along in the background. "What time is it? Oh, 8 a.m. I gotta go to bed," she quips at one point, referencing the actor's insane daily schedule where he wakes up at 3:30 in the morning and goes to bed at 7.30 p.m. The video resonated with fans of the "Me Time" star, who enjoyed witnessing the playful nature of their relationship. "That's hysterical," one fan wrote. "Love how our kids need to poke fun and us back at them." Indeed, Mark's kids get a kick out of roasting him regardless of his Hollywood status. In 2022, he told Today that Grace described his film "Father Stu" as "the most boring movie I've ever seen." But, "She's 12, so I let that slide."