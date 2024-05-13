The Sad Reason Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Isn't Too Fond Of Golf

Tiger Woods wasted no time introducing his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, to the love of his life: golf. When the pro golfer spoke at a press conference two weeks after Sam's arrival in 2007, he shared that he had already tried to (unsuccessfully) get her to grip a golf club. The little one witnessed her dad's first golf match when she was only six months old. In the years that followed, Sam continued to support her dad from the sidelines.

She officially stepped onto the golf course for the first time in her teen years when she caddied for Tiger at the PNC Championship Event in 2023. Given all this, it's unsurprising that fans believed she was all set to start her professional career. However, when Tiger appeared on "Today" in 2024, he shared that his daughter wasn't too keen on golf for a good reason. "When she was growing up, golf took daddy away from her," he explained.

"I had to pack and I had to leave and I would be gone for weeks, and there was a negative connotation to it." The father-of-two stressed that Sam's negative perception of his beloved support hadn't negatively affected their relationship because they instead bonded over their other common interests. And while both Sam and her brother, Charlie Axel Woods, appear incredibly supportive of their dad's career, there was a time when they pleaded with him to take a break from the game to protect his physical health, as the game led him to develop severe knee and back injuries and issues that would plague him for years.