Barron Trump's Political Debut Will Arrive Sooner Than We Expected

Barron Trump is following his father's footsteps into the political sphere earlier than expected. The former first son turned 18 in March 2024, and in May 2024, it was announced that he would be an at-large delegate for the Republican Party of Florida at the Republican National Convention. The convention will be in July 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. At the event, delegates from all 50 states will vote for the party's presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Barron isn't the only one of Donald Trump's children who will be a delegate. According to Florida's 2024 delegate list, his older siblings, Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump (listed with her married name, Tiffany Buolos), will be at-large delegates too, along with Don Jr.'s fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle and Tiffany's husband Michael Boulos. Eric Trump is the delegation chair for Florida, so he'll submit Donald for the nomination.

An insider from Donald's campaign spoke to ABC News about Barron becoming a delegate: "Yes, he's on the delegation roster, and Barron is very interested in our nation's political process." Whether Barron is comfortable in the spotlight or not, he'll likely capture lots of attention at the Republican National Convention.