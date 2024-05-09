Ivanka Trump's Cryptic Post Could Be Subtle Message To Dad Donald

On May 9, 2024, Ivanka Trump took to her Instagram Stories to post a cryptic quote from the former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, which may or may not have been aimed at her father, who's currently in the midst of a messy trial (one of many legal issues Donald is currently tackling). The quote read: "Choose not to be harmed — and you won't feel harmed. Don't feel harmed — and you haven't been." Ivanka also notably included an obscure footnote: "You control over your own perceptions and reactions, even if you cannot control external events" alongside it. It's unclear whether these were the former first daughter's own words or simply borrowed, and she didn't offer up an explanation, though fans certainly took notice. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user shared a screenshot with the caption, "Wise words."

Ivanka previously posted a video clip of legendary musician Tom Waits reading Charles Bukowski's "The Laughing Heart" on her Instagram Stories just a couple of days prior, on May 7, which also sparked speculation online that it may have been about her dad. In keeping with Ivanka seemingly distancing herself from Donald, she certainly has reason to share cryptic messages about him right now. The bestselling author's name has been thrust back into the spotlight amid Donald's mounting legal issues — and not in a good way. Also on May 7, Stormy Daniels testified in the hush money case against Donald, claiming that he once compared her to Ivanka. Daniels told the court that Donald informed her, "You remind me of my daughter," (via NBC News). Elsewhere, Daniels also made claims about Donald's life with Melania Trump.