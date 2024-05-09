Ivanka Trump's Cryptic Post Could Be Subtle Message To Dad Donald
On May 9, 2024, Ivanka Trump took to her Instagram Stories to post a cryptic quote from the former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, which may or may not have been aimed at her father, who's currently in the midst of a messy trial (one of many legal issues Donald is currently tackling). The quote read: "Choose not to be harmed — and you won't feel harmed. Don't feel harmed — and you haven't been." Ivanka also notably included an obscure footnote: "You control over your own perceptions and reactions, even if you cannot control external events" alongside it. It's unclear whether these were the former first daughter's own words or simply borrowed, and she didn't offer up an explanation, though fans certainly took notice. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user shared a screenshot with the caption, "Wise words."
Ivanka previously posted a video clip of legendary musician Tom Waits reading Charles Bukowski's "The Laughing Heart" on her Instagram Stories just a couple of days prior, on May 7, which also sparked speculation online that it may have been about her dad. In keeping with Ivanka seemingly distancing herself from Donald, she certainly has reason to share cryptic messages about him right now. The bestselling author's name has been thrust back into the spotlight amid Donald's mounting legal issues — and not in a good way. Also on May 7, Stormy Daniels testified in the hush money case against Donald, claiming that he once compared her to Ivanka. Daniels told the court that Donald informed her, "You remind me of my daughter," (via NBC News). Elsewhere, Daniels also made claims about Donald's life with Melania Trump.
Ivanka Trump is reportedly done helping her dad with his legal issues
Ivanka Trump's Instagram Stories quote came amid swirling reports that she and Donald Trump aren't on the best of terms right now. According to People, as of late March, Ivanka was totally over trying to assist her dad with his seemingly endless legal battles. "She can't help him now. His help is in the hands of his lawyers and advisers. She is no longer working in that capacity," a source confirmed. Page Six then reported the following month that Ivanka, who's apparently dipped out of politics for good, would not be publicly supporting her dad amid the hush money trial. "She will not be in court for the Stormy Daniels trial, and neither will Melania [Trump]. The trial remains embarrassing for all the Trump women," the insider said. They did note that Ivanka and Donald are still on speaking terms, though.
Ivanka's cryptic Instagram upload doesn't mark the first time she's used Marcus Aurelius' wisdom on social media. Back in 2018, the former president's beloved daughter posted another quote from the historical figure while calling out trolls. That time, she took to X to share Aurelius' words from his book "Meditations," in which the Roman emperor stated, "If thou holdest to this, expecting nothing, fearing nothing, but satisfied with thy present activity according to nature [...] thou wilt live happy. And there is no man who will be able to prevent this."