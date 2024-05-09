Lara Trump's Piano Skills Get Praise For All The Wrong Reasons

Lara Trump recently showed off her musical talents, and she's getting quite a bit of attention. Unfortunately, it seems that folks on the internet are happy about her piano-playing video for different reasons than she likely hoped. In a video posted to social media by Trump, the former television personality is seated at a piano playing Beethoven's "Für Elise." While the co-chair of the Republican National Committee certainly isn't half bad at playing the piano, many people in her comment section aren't as happy that she's playing an instrument so much as they are that she's not singing along with it.

On Wednesday, May 8, Lara took to social media to share a video showing her seated at a piano at her father-in-law's famous Mar-a-Lago estate. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law captioned the video, "When @realDonaldTrump is running late and the piano is open..." followed by the piano keys and eyes emojis. She also tagged the former POTUS in the video. On her Instagram account, the post earned over 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the video scored over 530,000 views. It also racked up quite a few comments roasting Lara's singing voice, even though she didn't show off her pipes in the video. "Thank God you were not singing," tweeted one person, following up the snarky comment with a vomiting emoji.