Lara Trump's Piano Skills Get Praise For All The Wrong Reasons
Lara Trump recently showed off her musical talents, and she's getting quite a bit of attention. Unfortunately, it seems that folks on the internet are happy about her piano-playing video for different reasons than she likely hoped. In a video posted to social media by Trump, the former television personality is seated at a piano playing Beethoven's "Für Elise." While the co-chair of the Republican National Committee certainly isn't half bad at playing the piano, many people in her comment section aren't as happy that she's playing an instrument so much as they are that she's not singing along with it.
On Wednesday, May 8, Lara took to social media to share a video showing her seated at a piano at her father-in-law's famous Mar-a-Lago estate. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law captioned the video, "When @realDonaldTrump is running late and the piano is open..." followed by the piano keys and eyes emojis. She also tagged the former POTUS in the video. On her Instagram account, the post earned over 25,000 likes in less than 24 hours. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the video scored over 530,000 views. It also racked up quite a few comments roasting Lara's singing voice, even though she didn't show off her pipes in the video. "Thank God you were not singing," tweeted one person, following up the snarky comment with a vomiting emoji.
The internet can't forget about Lara Trump's singing
Lara Trump's music career got off to a rocky start in 2023 when she released a cover of Tom Petty's 1989 hit, "I Won't Back Down." Her heavily auto-tuned song debuted at #10 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, but it didn't receive an entirely rosy reception. As the wife of Eric Trump and a major player in Donald Trump's presidential campaigns, many assume that Trump was making a statement when she chose to cover this song, singing, "You can stand me up at the gates of hell but I won't back down." When her cover was released, she received some flak, including Stephen Colbert joking on "The Late Show:" "I've never been to the gates of hell but now I'm pretty sure I know what they sound like," per Independent.
In March, her second single debuted. "Anything is Possible," an original song, unsurprisingly inspired plenty of jokes as well and the video of her playing piano seems to have revived them. On her "Für Elise video on X, one commenter said, "Thank god it is a song without lyrics." "Thank you for not singing," added another.
Trump's video also gained plenty of comments cheering her on and applauding her piano skills. Still, it seems that many people can't take her piano playing seriously without thinking of her singing voice. Based on the feedback, maybe the commenter who advised her to "stick with instrumentals" has the right idea.