Lara Trump Celebrates Her Second Single With Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Taylor Swift

Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, may be taking her music career more seriously and has introduced another record to prove it. The Republican National Committee co-chair unveiled her first single, which was a cover of Tom Petty's 1989 song, "I Won't Back Down," in 2023.

The wife of Eric Trump announced to Breitbart News in March 2024 that she would be releasing her follow-up, "Anything Is Possible." According to Lara, music had become an outlet for her. "I have truly enjoyed every aspect: from writing to recording in the studio to tweaking the musical arrangements, and I'm excited to share my passion for music with the world," she said.

Days after that interview, Lara celebrated the song's March 29 release by sharing it across her social media outlets. However, what should have been a celebratory day of accomplishments seemingly turned a bit catty, and this was due to Lara taking a very direct swipe at country and pop star Taylor Swift.