Lara Trump Celebrates Her Second Single With Not-So-Subtle Swipe At Taylor Swift
Lara Trump, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, may be taking her music career more seriously and has introduced another record to prove it. The Republican National Committee co-chair unveiled her first single, which was a cover of Tom Petty's 1989 song, "I Won't Back Down," in 2023.
The wife of Eric Trump announced to Breitbart News in March 2024 that she would be releasing her follow-up, "Anything Is Possible." According to Lara, music had become an outlet for her. "I have truly enjoyed every aspect: from writing to recording in the studio to tweaking the musical arrangements, and I'm excited to share my passion for music with the world," she said.
Days after that interview, Lara celebrated the song's March 29 release by sharing it across her social media outlets. However, what should have been a celebratory day of accomplishments seemingly turned a bit catty, and this was due to Lara taking a very direct swipe at country and pop star Taylor Swift.
Lara Trump joked about her record taking down Taylor Swift
Lara Trump took to her Instagram to share a clip of her song, "Anything Is Possible," with the caption: "A little something I had fun with over the winter (and a few more too that I'll save for a future date, special for my YUGE fans in the liberal media 😜)." Several of her followers reacted to the snippet with support of her accomplishment. Lara reshared one reaction that read, "Let's take down Travis Kelce's girlfriend again," the user wrote. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law reposted this message with an "LMAO" graphic attached to it.
The Trump family has long disliked Swift, especially after she spoke out against the former president on social media. She famously called out Trump in a 2020 tweet that read, "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts'??? We will vote you out in November."
The "Cruel Summer" star has not responded to Lara's new track and the desire to surpass her music, though with a widely successful career of her own, it's unlikely that Swift will address the former television producer or her new career path.